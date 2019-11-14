Tributes paid for Remembrance Day

CAMPERDOWN’S war memorial looked resplendent in the morning sun on Monday as a small crowd gathered with bowed heads to mark Remembrance Day.



Flags fluttered in a gentle breeze while blood-red poppies adorned small white crosses bearing the names of every local soldier who had paid the supreme sacrifice in battle.



Camperdown Returned Services League president Alan Fleming told the gathering the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month marked exactly 101 years since the guns fell silent in World War I.



“In all 17 million people lost their lives in World War I. Another 21 million were wounded,” he said.

“Our focus today is not limited to World War I, our thoughts are with all those who have served or are still serving and their families who have silently supported them throughout the years.”



Mr Fleming said it was encouraging to have students from all four Camperdown schools involved in the remembrance ceremony.



The students carried out readings, recited the Ode to the Fallen and carried wreaths to the base of the town’s war memorial on behalf the Korean, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan veterans as well as their own schools.



Mr Fleming thanked everyone who attended and reminded veterans of help and support available through the Veterans’ Hub in Warrnambool.



He said civilians could continue to help veterans by attending future Remembrance Day and Anzac Day services, buying poppies to support both the veterans and their families, creating a list of veterans residing in the district and by joining support organisations.