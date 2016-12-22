News

  • Neil Dickson enlisted the help of his daughters Alexandra (left) and Mia to bring some Christmas cheer to Bookaar.

    Merry Christmas everyone!

    Comments off

    THERE is plenty of Christmas cheer at Bookaar this year with Santa and Rudolph greeting motorists as they pass by.






    Read more »

  • Christmas Eve at St Mark’s

    Comments off
    St Mark’s Benedictine Monastery members erect their annual nativity scene and invite locals to join with them for a family service on Christmas Eve.

    THE true meaning of Christmas is on show for all to see with St Mark’s Benedictine Monastery’s giant nativity scene now in place.






    Read more »

  • Cruise revamp hope

    Comments off
    Camperdown Cruise volunteer Jo Williams is convinced there is a enough community support to re-invent the festival and keep the rockabilly vibe alive.

    THE end of the Camperdown Cruise might not be the last we see of classic cars cruising the streets and rockabilly dancers busting moves in the avenue.






    Read more »

  • VicRoads slammed over road fail

    Comments off
    Truck tyre tracks left in Darlington Road last week were the last straw for locals who say the road has been in poor repair for at least two years.

    THE workmanship of VicRoads contractors has been questioned after a trucked peeled up tracks of tar from a section of Darlington Road at Bookaar last week.






    Read more »

More News »

Sport

  • Members of the Camperdown Homing Pigeon Club at the club’s home base at Camperdown Showgrounds.

    Pigeon club seeking new flyers

    Comments off

    THEY might not know how it works, but for Camperdown Homing Pigeon Club, the feeling of their birds returning home after a race is one of pure joy.






    Read more »

  • Pelicans gain momentum

    Comments off
    2012-charlie-lucas

    BOOKAAR will head into Christmas knowing it is within one win of the top four despite a slow start to the season.






    Read more »

  • Bowler and triathlete top Sportsmen’s Club awards

    Comments off
    1612-gary-body-sports-star-of-the-year

    CHAMPION Camperdown bowler Gary Body was recognised for his sensational past 12 months on the rinks when he was voted the Corangamite Sportsmen’s Club Senior Sports Star of the Year






    Read more »

  • Wall receives state honour

    Comments off
    Sarah Wall (second from right) accepts her award from State Government officials.

    CAMPERDOWN netballer Sarah Wall has received state recognition for a program she developed that aims to mentor aspiring netballers.






    Read more »

More Sport »