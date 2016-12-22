News
Merry Christmas everyone!
THERE is plenty of Christmas cheer at Bookaar this year with Santa and Rudolph greeting motorists as they pass by.
Christmas Eve at St Mark’s
THE true meaning of Christmas is on show for all to see with St Mark’s Benedictine Monastery’s giant nativity scene now in place.
Cruise revamp hope
THE end of the Camperdown Cruise might not be the last we see of classic cars cruising the streets and rockabilly dancers busting moves in the avenue.
VicRoads slammed over road fail
THE workmanship of VicRoads contractors has been questioned after a trucked peeled up tracks of tar from a section of Darlington Road at Bookaar last week.
Sport
Pigeon club seeking new flyers
THEY might not know how it works, but for Camperdown Homing Pigeon Club, the feeling of their birds returning home after a race is one of pure joy.
Pelicans gain momentum
BOOKAAR will head into Christmas knowing it is within one win of the top four despite a slow start to the season.
Bowler and triathlete top Sportsmen’s Club awards
CHAMPION Camperdown bowler Gary Body was recognised for his sensational past 12 months on the rinks when he was voted the Corangamite Sportsmen’s Club Senior Sports Star of the Year
Wall receives state honour
CAMPERDOWN netballer Sarah Wall has received state recognition for a program she developed that aims to mentor aspiring netballers.