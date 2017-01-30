News

  • Mayor Jo Beard (centre) congratulates this year’s Australia Day award recipients for the Corangamite Shire, including (from left) Darcy McGlade, Luke van Rijthoven, Mark Towner, Bruce McGauchie, Neil Podger, Garry Ross, James Green, Lindsay Ferguson and Jazzie Negrello.

    Australia Day honours

    Comments off

    COBDEN’S James Green took out the honour of being named Corangamite Shire’s 2017 Citizen of the Year at council’s Australia Day celebrations in Lismore.






    Read more »

  • Organic edge for Leura garlic

    Comments off
    Mount Leura Garlic growers Diane Wright, Carmel Conheady and Frank Conheady with some of this year’s harvest which is the biggest yet at about 105,000 bulbs.

    IT has been a bumper year for Mount Leura Garlic and food lovers right across the south west are reaping the benefits.






    Read more »

  • Game, set and match for Ellie

    Comments off
    Cobden Tennis Association’s Ellie Rickard plays a doubles match alongside world number two tennis star Novak Djokovic at ‘A Night with Novak’ on Wednesday last week.

    IT was a case of right place, right time for aspiring tennis junior Ellie Rickard who was lucky enough to meet her idol, Novak Djokovic.






    Read more »

  • Cup Day draws a crowd

    Comments off
    Camperdown Cup ambassador Renee Enright congratulates Geelong entry Peta Bell on being named the Lady of the Day from a long list of contenders. Photo courtesy of Hope Photography Victoria.

    THE Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup has firmly established itself on the racing circuit with about 2200 people flocking to the course for the town’s only race meeting for the year on Saturday.






    Read more »

More News »

Sport

More Sport »