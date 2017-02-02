News
-
Abseiling arborists
ARBORISTS were swinging from the trees in Camperdown’s elm avenue this week as part of ongoing programmed maintenance works.
-
Australia Day honours
COBDEN’S James Green took out the honour of being named Corangamite Shire’s 2017 Citizen of the Year at council’s Australia Day celebrations in Lismore.
-
Organic edge for Leura garlic
IT has been a bumper year for Mount Leura Garlic and food lovers right across the south west are reaping the benefits.
-
Game, set and match for Ellie
IT was a case of right place, right time for aspiring tennis junior Ellie Rickard who was lucky enough to meet her idol, Novak Djokovic.
Sport
-
Smith to mentor young shooters
NATIONALLY recognised local shooter Penny Smith has been appointed as South West Academy of Sport Clay Target Shooting program head coach for 2017.
-
Brett quartet join forces
UMPIRES at a recent Lismore Cricket Club match would have had a tough time verifying the scores after a one-in-94 year event occurred.
-
Magpies keeping it in the family
CAMPERDOWN’S newest signing is keen to see history repeat itself in 2017 and follow in his first cousin’s footsteps.
-
Tolland takes out ladies crown
SEMI finals of the Camperdown Golf Bowls Club ladies championships were held last Thursday morning.