News

  • Camperdown Cup ambassador Renee Enright congratulates Geelong entry Peta Bell on being named the Lady of the Day from a long list of contenders. Photo courtesy of Hope Photography Victoria.

    Cup Day draws a crowd

    Comments off

    THE Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup has firmly established itself on the racing circuit with about 2200 people flocking to the course for the town’s only race meeting for the year on Saturday.






    Read more »

  • Massive mako hooked at Port

    Comments off
    Tim Nash and Chris Searle caught a whopping 230kg mako shark off the coast of Port Campbell last week.

    FLAKE will be on the menu at Port Campbell for some time to come after local fishermen Tim Nash and Camperdown’s Chris Searle reeled in a 230kg mako shark.






    Read more »

  • Record prices for F1s

    Comments off
    Cattle numbers were down at this year’s F1 Sale, but spirited bidding produced record prices.

    CAMPERDOWN’S F1 Sale re-wrote history last Friday after turning over cattle to the value of $1.3 million and achieving record breaking prices.






    Read more »

  • Can you identify the building?

    Comments off
    Former Camperdown resident Margaret Collier has asked the public if anyone can identify the building next to the old courthouse.

    A Bacchus Marsh resident has challenged the memories of Camperdown residents after coming across a historic photograph of the town. Margaret Collier, a former resident of Camperdown, said she came across the photograph on the internet. “My father noticed a building beside the old courthouse and both my parents couldn’t remember it,” she said. “My […]

    Read more »

More News »

Sport

  • Swan Hill-based jockey Harry Coffey gave Our Bottino a perfect ride to win by more than three lengths.

    Our Bottino storms home for cup win

    Comments off

    A NEW track and new jockey could not stop Our Bottino from taking out the feature event at the Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup on Saturday.






    Read more »

  • Cup day comes to Camperdown

    Comments off
    Camperdown Turf Club has its fingers crossed for good weather on its annual Cup day.

    THE Camperdown Turf Club is looking to repeat the success of last year’s Cup with another top day planned for this Saturday’s Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup.






    Read more »

  • Lismore seeks new blood

    Comments off
    Lismore Bowling Club stalwarts Joan Goodacre, Danny Shaw, John Ibbotson, Bruce Nicholls and Norma Ibbotson are on the lookout for new members.

    ITS members’ average age is 77 and with numbers slowly declining, Lismore Bowling Club is looking to reverse the trend with a membership drive.






    Read more »

  • Bulls look to recapture early form

    Comments off
    Pomborneit’s Jordan Riches has produced some brilliance with the ball.

    POMBORNEIT’S power packed top order has been a highlight of the division one South West Cricket season as it strives to maintain its spot in the top four after the mid-season break.






    Read more »

More Sport »