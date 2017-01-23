News
Organic edge for Leura garlic
IT has been a bumper year for Mount Leura Garlic and food lovers right across the south west are reaping the benefits.
Game, set and match for Ellie
IT was a case of right place, right time for aspiring tennis junior Ellie Rickard who was lucky enough to meet her idol, Novak Djokovic.
Cup Day draws a crowd
THE Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup has firmly established itself on the racing circuit with about 2200 people flocking to the course for the town’s only race meeting for the year on Saturday.
Massive mako hooked at Port
FLAKE will be on the menu at Port Campbell for some time to come after local fishermen Tim Nash and Camperdown’s Chris Searle reeled in a 230kg mako shark.
Sport
Magpies keeping it in the family
CAMPERDOWN’S newest signing is keen to see history repeat itself in 2017 and follow in his first cousin’s footsteps.
Tolland takes out ladies crown
SEMI finals of the Camperdown Golf Bowls Club ladies championships were held last Thursday morning.
Our Bottino storms home for cup win
A NEW track and new jockey could not stop Our Bottino from taking out the feature event at the Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup on Saturday.
Cup day comes to Camperdown
THE Camperdown Turf Club is looking to repeat the success of last year’s Cup with another top day planned for this Saturday’s Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup.