News
-
Record prices for F1s
CAMPERDOWN’S F1 Sale re-wrote history last Friday after turning over cattle to the value of $1.3 million and achieving record breaking prices.
-
Can you identify the building?
A Bacchus Marsh resident has challenged the memories of Camperdown residents after coming across a historic photograph of the town. Margaret Collier, a former resident of Camperdown, said she came across the photograph on the internet. “My father noticed a building beside the old courthouse and both my parents couldn’t remember it,” she said. “My […]
-
Summer splash
AS the New Year rolled in this week, so did the summer heat as holiday makers and locals alike headed to the nearest swimming hole.
-
Merry Christmas everyone!
THERE is plenty of Christmas cheer at Bookaar this year with Santa and Rudolph greeting motorists as they pass by.
Sport
-
Lismore seeks new blood
ITS members’ average age is 77 and with numbers slowly declining, Lismore Bowling Club is looking to reverse the trend with a membership drive.
-
Bulls look to recapture early form
POMBORNEIT’S power packed top order has been a highlight of the division one South West Cricket season as it strives to maintain its spot in the top four after the mid-season break.
-
Pigeon club seeking new flyers
THEY might not know how it works, but for Camperdown Homing Pigeon Club, the feeling of their birds returning home after a race is one of pure joy.
-
Pelicans gain momentum
BOOKAAR will head into Christmas knowing it is within one win of the top four despite a slow start to the season.