News
-
Cup Day draws a crowd
THE Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup has firmly established itself on the racing circuit with about 2200 people flocking to the course for the town’s only race meeting for the year on Saturday.
-
Massive mako hooked at Port
FLAKE will be on the menu at Port Campbell for some time to come after local fishermen Tim Nash and Camperdown’s Chris Searle reeled in a 230kg mako shark.
-
Record prices for F1s
CAMPERDOWN’S F1 Sale re-wrote history last Friday after turning over cattle to the value of $1.3 million and achieving record breaking prices.
-
Can you identify the building?
A Bacchus Marsh resident has challenged the memories of Camperdown residents after coming across a historic photograph of the town. Margaret Collier, a former resident of Camperdown, said she came across the photograph on the internet. “My father noticed a building beside the old courthouse and both my parents couldn’t remember it,” she said. “My […]
Sport
-
Our Bottino storms home for cup win
A NEW track and new jockey could not stop Our Bottino from taking out the feature event at the Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup on Saturday.
-
Cup day comes to Camperdown
THE Camperdown Turf Club is looking to repeat the success of last year’s Cup with another top day planned for this Saturday’s Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup.
-
Lismore seeks new blood
ITS members’ average age is 77 and with numbers slowly declining, Lismore Bowling Club is looking to reverse the trend with a membership drive.
-
Bulls look to recapture early form
POMBORNEIT’S power packed top order has been a highlight of the division one South West Cricket season as it strives to maintain its spot in the top four after the mid-season break.