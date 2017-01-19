News

  • Cobden Tennis Association’s Ellie Rickard plays a doubles match alongside world number two tennis star Novak Djokovic at ‘A Night with Novak’ on Wednesday last week.

    Game, set and match for Ellie

    IT was a case of right place, right time for aspiring tennis junior Ellie Rickard who was lucky enough to meet her idol, Novak Djokovic.






  • Cup Day draws a crowd

    Camperdown Cup ambassador Renee Enright congratulates Geelong entry Peta Bell on being named the Lady of the Day from a long list of contenders. Photo courtesy of Hope Photography Victoria.

    THE Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup has firmly established itself on the racing circuit with about 2200 people flocking to the course for the town’s only race meeting for the year on Saturday.






  • Massive mako hooked at Port

    Tim Nash and Chris Searle caught a whopping 230kg mako shark off the coast of Port Campbell last week.

    FLAKE will be on the menu at Port Campbell for some time to come after local fishermen Tim Nash and Camperdown’s Chris Searle reeled in a 230kg mako shark.






  • Record prices for F1s

    Cattle numbers were down at this year’s F1 Sale, but spirited bidding produced record prices.

    CAMPERDOWN’S F1 Sale re-wrote history last Friday after turning over cattle to the value of $1.3 million and achieving record breaking prices.






  • Camperdown Golf Bowls Club ladies champion Noelene Tolland is presented with the victory spoils by president Steph Whiteside.

    Tolland takes out ladies crown

    SEMI finals of the Camperdown Golf Bowls Club ladies championships were held last Thursday morning.






  • Our Bottino storms home for cup win

    Swan Hill-based jockey Harry Coffey gave Our Bottino a perfect ride to win by more than three lengths.

    A NEW track and new jockey could not stop Our Bottino from taking out the feature event at the Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup on Saturday.






  • Cup day comes to Camperdown

    Camperdown Turf Club has its fingers crossed for good weather on its annual Cup day.

    THE Camperdown Turf Club is looking to repeat the success of last year’s Cup with another top day planned for this Saturday’s Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup.






  • Lismore seeks new blood

    Lismore Bowling Club stalwarts Joan Goodacre, Danny Shaw, John Ibbotson, Bruce Nicholls and Norma Ibbotson are on the lookout for new members.

    ITS members’ average age is 77 and with numbers slowly declining, Lismore Bowling Club is looking to reverse the trend with a membership drive.






