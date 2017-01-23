News

  • Mount Leura Garlic growers Diane Wright, Carmel Conheady and Frank Conheady with some of this year’s harvest which is the biggest yet at about 105,000 bulbs.

    Organic edge for Leura garlic

    IT has been a bumper year for Mount Leura Garlic and food lovers right across the south west are reaping the benefits.






  • Game, set and match for Ellie

    Cobden Tennis Association’s Ellie Rickard plays a doubles match alongside world number two tennis star Novak Djokovic at ‘A Night with Novak’ on Wednesday last week.

    IT was a case of right place, right time for aspiring tennis junior Ellie Rickard who was lucky enough to meet her idol, Novak Djokovic.






  • Cup Day draws a crowd

    Camperdown Cup ambassador Renee Enright congratulates Geelong entry Peta Bell on being named the Lady of the Day from a long list of contenders. Photo courtesy of Hope Photography Victoria.

    THE Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup has firmly established itself on the racing circuit with about 2200 people flocking to the course for the town’s only race meeting for the year on Saturday.






  • Massive mako hooked at Port

    Tim Nash and Chris Searle caught a whopping 230kg mako shark off the coast of Port Campbell last week.

    FLAKE will be on the menu at Port Campbell for some time to come after local fishermen Tim Nash and Camperdown’s Chris Searle reeled in a 230kg mako shark.






