News

  • Cattle numbers were down at this year’s F1 Sale, but spirited bidding produced record prices.

    Record prices for F1s

    Comments off

    CAMPERDOWN’S F1 Sale re-wrote history last Friday after turning over cattle to the value of $1.3 million and achieving record breaking prices.






    Read more »

  • Can you identify the building?

    Comments off
    Former Camperdown resident Margaret Collier has asked the public if anyone can identify the building next to the old courthouse.

    A Bacchus Marsh resident has challenged the memories of Camperdown residents after coming across a historic photograph of the town. Margaret Collier, a former resident of Camperdown, said she came across the photograph on the internet. “My father noticed a building beside the old courthouse and both my parents couldn’t remember it,” she said. “My […]

    Read more »

  • Summer splash

    Comments off
    Port Campbell’s Alanah Ballis (second from right) cools off at Lake Bullen Merri with Eaglehawk’s Ashlee, Chelsi, Rhylee and Klowee Benbow earlier this week.

    AS the New Year rolled in this week, so did the summer heat as holiday makers and locals alike headed to the nearest swimming hole.






    Read more »

  • Merry Christmas everyone!

    Comments off
    Neil Dickson enlisted the help of his daughters Alexandra (left) and Mia to bring some Christmas cheer to Bookaar.

    THERE is plenty of Christmas cheer at Bookaar this year with Santa and Rudolph greeting motorists as they pass by.






    Read more »

More News »

Sport

  • Lismore Bowling Club stalwarts Joan Goodacre, Danny Shaw, John Ibbotson, Bruce Nicholls and Norma Ibbotson are on the lookout for new members.

    Lismore seeks new blood

    Comments off

    ITS members’ average age is 77 and with numbers slowly declining, Lismore Bowling Club is looking to reverse the trend with a membership drive.






    Read more »

  • Bulls look to recapture early form

    Comments off
    Pomborneit’s Jordan Riches has produced some brilliance with the ball.

    POMBORNEIT’S power packed top order has been a highlight of the division one South West Cricket season as it strives to maintain its spot in the top four after the mid-season break.






    Read more »

  • Pigeon club seeking new flyers

    Comments off
    Members of the Camperdown Homing Pigeon Club at the club’s home base at Camperdown Showgrounds.

    THEY might not know how it works, but for Camperdown Homing Pigeon Club, the feeling of their birds returning home after a race is one of pure joy.






    Read more »

  • Pelicans gain momentum

    Comments off
    2012-charlie-lucas

    BOOKAAR will head into Christmas knowing it is within one win of the top four despite a slow start to the season.






    Read more »

More Sport »