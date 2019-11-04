Golf bowlers continue solid form

CAMPERDOWN Golf is eyeing off what they consider would be a dream start to the Corangamite Bowls Division pennant season after they defeated Lorne on Saturday.

Golf registered their second win of the season on home turf, winning three rinks en route to a 121-81 victory.

Skippers Glenn Winsall (24-17), Craig Skene (34-19) and Ross Fleming (36-16) ensured Golf walked away with 16 points, while Kev Conheady suffered a narrow 29-27 loss.

President John Molan said the result was very pleasing.

“We led nearly all day, we had some slow starts, well our rink had a slow start but we went into afternoon tea 20 shots up (overall),” he said.

“They fought back a little bit afterwards (in the second half of play) but we were able to pull away again.

“It was a very good performance.”

Molan went so far as to say the win was “definitely” their most comprehensive of the year, with his side coming within one end of taking home full points for the first time this season.

Conheady was the unlucky skip to go down while his quartet was holding the match after Winsall’s rink fought back from a 14-4 deficit to win to secure his victory and Fleming and Skene easily won their matches.

“Kev was two shots up with one end to play but he did a four so it could have quite easily been four rinks, but it was a very even performance across all four rinks,” Molan said.

“The other pleasing thing is division three won again, which was good.

“Their performances are putting pressure on the guys up in division one (which is good for the club).”

The victory has Golf primed for a showdown with Colac City (1) this weekend before the division heads into the statewide bye the following week.

Molan said his side was eyeing off another win, this time on City’s home green, adding “we normally go well down there so have to continue that”.

A win would send them into the bye in touch with the top four and boasting a 3-2 record from five games, a start Molan said “we’d be very pleased with”.

“If you look at the ladder, only (Colac) Central is undefeated but we’re sitting two and two and a lot of other clubs are also two and two and even though we’re seventh, we’re only a couple of points outside the four,” he said.

“As I have said before, we had a tough start playing Cobden, Apollo Bay and Camperdown – three teams everyone thought would finish high up.

“Then with Lorne and us, we probably both expected to finish mid-range so beating them keeps us above them with Lorne coming into division one for the first time in I think five years someone said.

“At two and two, we’re pretty pleased with that but we have to keep building on it. If we can get over City, we’re three and two and sitting really nicely and then we have Winch at home (after the bye).”

Meanwhile, Camperdown’s season could go from bad to worse this weekend, with the side set to meet the division’s pacesetter following their 99-85 loss to Cobden.

The Thornton Street-based club is set to welcome Colac Central in what is a must-win for the side following a run of three successive defeats.

There were few positives to come out of the loss to the Cockatoos, with Len Searle the only skipper who recorded a rink win.

He won his contest 37-14 to keep his side in the match following big losses to Matthew Brewer (36-19) and Luke Wright (31-13), while Mark McDonald narrowly lost his rink 18-16.