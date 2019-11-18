Collision ends with car fire

TRAFFIC came to a complete stop on the Princes Highway at Weerite yesterday after a minor collision caused a car to catch fire.



Sergeant Cameron Ross of Camperdown Police said the two vehicle incident involved a black Jeep and a white Peugeot.



“Both vehicles were travelling towards Colac when the incident occurred at about 10am,” he said.



“The Peugeot was travelling behind the Jeep, but was obviously too close because when the Jeep braked because of traffic, the Peugeot slammed into the back of it.



“The Peugeot has then caught alight, although at this stage we don’t know the exact reason why.”

Sgt Ross said the driver of the Peugeot, a 19 year-old Camperdown man, was unlicensed while the vehicle was unregistered and did not have registration plates.



“There were also a 17 year-old female and a 15 year-old male travelling in the vehicle,” he said.



“All three escaped from the car when it caught alight and there were no injuries.



“The driver of the Jeep was a 34 year-old Warrnambool woman who had her toddler in the rear seat. Neither of the occupants were injured.”



Both cars came to a stop facing opposite directions.



Local Country Fire Authority units extinguished the Peugeot fire.



Sgt Ross said the highway was closed in both directions for between 30 and 40 minutes and both vehicles were towed from the scene.



“Investigations are continuing,” he said.