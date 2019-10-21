Substation tests start

TESTING of 500 kilovolt (kV) circuit breakers is now under way at the Stockyard Hill Wind Farm terminal station south of Lismore.



Lines have been strung on the station’s lattice towers and commissioning tests are continuing.



Work is also continuing to fit smaller 132kV lines at the station, with various parts of the terminal to be ‘switched on’ over the coming weeks.



According to official updates, 23 turbines are now fully installed of the 149 turbine project, with a further 20 at ‘pre-install’ stage.