Historic homestead sells

AFTER generations in the Manifold family, which were the original pioneers of Camperdown and the wider district, Talindert Homestead has sold to new owners.



Elders Camperdown real estate manager Rob Rickard confirmed this week the sale had taken place before the property was officially advertised on the market.



“I can confirm the property has been sold by Elders Camperdown for an undisclosed amount to a Melbourne family,” he said.



“The homestead itself, magnificent gardens and historic outbuildings that surround the homestead were a major attraction for the purchaser.



“It’s my understanding that Talindert will continue as a private residence and the farm workings will remain much the same.”



Mr Rickard said the homestead was just over 200 squares in size, with 15 bedrooms and 1700 acres of prime farming land which was suitable for dairying, beef, sheep and cropping.



Talindert Homestead was built in 1890 for James C. Manifold MLC, the son of district pioneer John Manifold, after the historic Manifold family property ‘Purrumbete’ was subdivided in four separate holdings.



The homestead then passed to Sir Thomas Chester Manifold and, on his death, to his daughter Sally Emanuel.



The two storey building was extended to include 33 bedrooms in 1907 and is described as a ‘stucco and brick mansion’.



“I was pleased that it was sold to Australian ownership and I believe the vendors would be as well,” Mr Rickard said.



“The owners were very taken by Camperdown as a town, along with the local lakes and craters and the beautiful rural scenery around the district.



“They are excited to be moving to Camperdown and keen to embrace the town and everything it has to offer.”



Mr Rickard said the Talindert Homestead sale followed on from the recent sales of Timboon House on the outskirts of Camperdown and Rosebank Homestead in Terang.

“Both properties were sold to international interests,” he said.



“It’s just amazing where buyers are coming from for some of these magnificent properties in the Western District with the support of the Elders network which taps into high net worth individuals in our capital cities as well as international buyers.



“This district is an untapped part of the world.”