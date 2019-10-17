Car burns, offender runs

THE offender behind a stolen car left burnt out on the Princes Highway at Weerite over the weekend appears to have had an attack of remorse and left two notes apologising for their actions.



Camperdown, Cobden and Terang police units were called out at 1.50am last Sunday, October 13 after a blue station wagon was reported as being driven erratically between Geelong and Colac.



Senior Constable Paul Marsland of Camperdown Police said a Colac police officer identified the vehicle as it passed through Colac, but did not attempt to intercept it due to the speed and erratic way it was travelling.



“We were then notified,” he said.



“However, before we made contact with the vehicle, it appears the front left tyre has disintegrated.



“The offender has continued to drive the vehicle and eventually turned off the highway up a siding near the Weerite roadworks.”



The vehicle, which did not have licence plates, was then driven into a deep spoon drain, after which the offender fled the scene and the vehicle erupted in flames.



Snr Const Marsland said evidence gathered since indicated the offender attended two rural properties east of Camperdown.



“The culprit left two notes apologising for any trouble caused,” he said.



“The first was a handwritten note pinned to a front door, the second was written with his finger in dust on the windscreen of a Gator farm vehicle.”



Snr Constable Marsland said investigations were continuing.



Anyone who may have witnessed the event or knows any information relating to it, or who has become aware of activity on their property during the early hours of last Sunday are asked to contact Camperdown Police on 5593 1000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.