Students get kick out of AFL visit

CAMPERDOWN College junior campus students drummed up their knowledge of AFL football and living a healthy lifestyle last Friday.

The school received a visit from Geelong Football Club’s Next Generation Academy (NGA), which ran its Healthy Heroes initiative for the school’s Grade 3 and 4 students and its LEAP program for the Grade 5 pupils.

Healthy Heroes is an interactive education program which encourages and inspires students to take positive action to protect and enhance their own health and wellbeing.

The LEAP program is a skills-based clinic focusing on the fundamental skills of Australian rules football.

It also aims to develop teamwork, communication and problem-solving skills through a number of engaging games and activities.

The two sessions, which lasted an hour, were run by Geelong’s NGA coaches.