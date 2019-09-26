SES calls for volunteers as part of recruitment drive

CAMPERDOWN and Lismore locals wanting to help their townships during an emergency are being encouraged to join the Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES).

VICSES is the control agency during emergency responses to floods, storms, earthquakes, tsunamis and landslides in Victoria, and is the largest provider of road rescue in the state.

Volunteers also assist Victoria Police in search and rescue operations, and play an important support role during major bushfire responses.

Camperdown and Lismore units are currently recruiting new volunteer members across a range of roles and are encouraging anyone from the local area who is interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer to come along to a recruitment information session.

Sessions will be held at 7 Ferrers Street in Lismore at 7pm on Tuesday, October 1 for the Lismore unit, while the Camperdown and Cobden units will hold theirs the following day, Wednesday, October 2 at 1pm and 7pm at 4 Bowyer Street, Camperdown.

Lismore unit member Renae Featherstone said being a member of VICSES is a rewarding experience.

“If you’re interested, it’s definitely worth giving it a try. Everyone’s really nice and you share experiences with the people around you,” she said.

VICSES regional community engagement officer Bess Krause said volunteers are being sought in roles, including operational activities, such as land search, flood and storm response, and road crash rescue, as well as administration and community engagement.

“This is a great opportunity to learn new skills and to give back to your community,” she said.

“Volunteers support their people in their time of need, and are invaluable to their communities.”