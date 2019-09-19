Discovery trail details Derrinallum’s history

A KEY component of Derrinallum’s community plan was finalised last week, with the town’s long-awaited Discovery Trail signs installed.

The signs, which leads visitors on a trail through the town, were installed at Deep Lake, the recreation reserve and under the elms in the main street.

The discovery trail will take visitors to local features including Mount Elephant, Deep Lake, churches, the stone wall trail and the Derrinallum Cemetery.

Further stops such as the Derrinallum Bowling Club, Derrinallum P-12 College, Derrinallum gateway signs, Derrinallum Recreation Reserve, the war memorial among others are also a part of the trail.

Derrinallum Progress Association vice president Gordon Fisher said he was thrilled with the finished product and added the signs would be a welcome addition to the town.

“It (the project) came up very, very well,” he said.

“I’m quite relieved it is finally up.”

Corangamite Shire councillor Lesley Brown said she hoped users would take the chance to explore and learn something of the history of the area.

“There’s a lot of history in the town with the stone walls and early settlement, so this will help interact some of that information,” she said.

“Hopefully it will guide visitors on a tour around the town.”

Cr Brown said users would be able to walk most of the trail but could also drive or bike ride to the various stops.

Mr Fisher said the progress association wanted to thank the following businesses and people for their help with the project:

Corangamite Shire for supporting the project;

The community working group for their advice;

Chris Esh, Rob Rickard- Elders Real Estate;

Derrinallum and Lismore History Group, Gary Poole and Jo Pocklington for the images and text; and

Darcy McGlade of Diamer Signs Timboon for design and fabrication.