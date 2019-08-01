Magpies account for Seagulls

CAMPERDOWN’S open netball side moved a step closer to securing a Hampden league finals berth, downing Port Fairy for the second time this season last Saturday.

The Magpies made a strong start en route to a 37-27 victory at Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval, moving into sixth place on percentage in the process.

Magpies coach Brooke Richardson said the win “was a good result” for her side but she admitted they missed a chance to close the gap on fifth placed Terang Mortlake.

“We had a really good start but I was a little bit disappointed we didn’t carry that through and finish off with more of a percentage booster,” she said.

“But it was good to come away with the four points.”

The Magpies strung together successive victories for the second time this season, having only won two games in a row between rounds five and six earlier this year.

Richardson said it was good to secure consecutive wins, adding it was the perfect antidote for her side ahead of a big last month of the season.

“Back-to-back wins is definitely good but Port Fairy beat Terang Mortlake the week before and were coming in with a little bit of confidence so to come away with the win I was very happy,” she said.

“It was a good morale booster for the girls leading into some tough games in the end of the year.”

The Magpies are now set for a twilight game this weekend against Hamilton Kangaroos, with that match to get under way at 5.15pm at Melville Oval.

Richardson said the change in times would be no issue for her side, but she said Camperdown would need to be wary of the home side, which pushed Terang Mortlake last weekend.

“We can’t go in expecting to win, we have to play, as I say, four strong quarters because they have some quality players and they look to be hitting form at the end of the year,” she said.

“We can’t afford to drop a game at all and we just can’t expect it to just happen.”

Richardson said she expected the game to ebb and flow throughout the night but added building consistency with their four quarters efforts would also be a key theme in their performance.

“I think every game you will have lapses, that is always going to happen, but for us to be switched on to that and to get the game back on our terms will be important for us,” she said.

Meanwhile, the day’s remaining games saw Camperdown come away with two wins and four losses.

Division one lost 57-27 despite the best efforts of Caitlyn Fitzgerald, Tahli Kent and Mary Place.

Division two fell away in the second half of their 40-27 defeat with Georgia Lucas and Jess Van den Eynde named in the best players.

The division three side put up a competitive showing despite losing 39-31, with Cally O’Shannessy, Shelby Gristede and Kelly Howard the standouts.

The 17 and under girls were outclassed by a stronger Seagulls opponent, with Olivia Maskell, Molly Hedrick and Ava Nolan the top players in the 50-14 defeat.

The 15 and under team recorded a strong 42-14 win, with Ruby Conheady, Holly Swayn and Mary Place leading the side to victory.

And the 13 and under outfit also triumphed in their contest, with Chelsea Duynhoven, Georgia Dalton and Indi Cameron helping them to a 32-20 win.