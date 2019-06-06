Winning run ends for netballers

A SECOND quarter fade out proved costly in Camperdown’s open netball loss to South Warrnambool last Saturday.

The Magpies started the game the better of the two sides and held a handy buffer at the first break, but was completely wiped off the court in a stunning second term resurgence from the Roosters that paved the way for them to post a comfortable 51-35 victory.

Coach Brooke Richardson said the result was disappointing but gave her side an opportunity to continue to fix its most glaring issue.

“We started really well but had a bad second quarter, they obviously lifted in the second quarter and we weren’t able to go with them and you can’t really let opposition sides get away like that,” she said.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, we knew South were a good side going into it but to start off really well and not sustain that was disappointing but also an area for us to work on.”

Despite the second quarter collapse, Camperdown was able to limit the damage in after half-time and prevent the lead from blowing out further.

Richardson was pleased with that and found several positives to walk away with, but said their defensive pressure needed to become more consistent across the court.

“In the second half we didn’t let the margin blow out and we were able to adjust which was pleasing,” she said.

“Both of our shooters shot well and our feeds into the ring were good too and we were able to bring it out of defence when we wanted too.

“We just dropped our defensive pressure (after quarter time), so we need to apply that for four quarters.”

Caitlin Hall earned best on court honours for a “really good defensive game” at wing defence, while Jess Cameron and Amanda Gilbert (23 goals) also played strong games at opposite ends of the court.

Camperdown’s loss was an opportunity missed to keep the gap close between them and the top five, but they have a chance to make amends when they face bottom side Portland tomorrow.

Richardson is wary of how the Tigers are tracking despite their failure to register a victory said her side cannot afford to give them opportunities or they will find themselves playing catch up, pointing out Portland’s scoring capability.

She said the focus would be on their intensity and defensive pressure and sticking to their game plan and structures.

“I think we can’t go into it expecting to win because when a team is shooting that many goals it shows they are still playing good netball (despite being winless),” Richardson said.

“We have to work hard for it, this isn’t going to be easy and because they are on the bottom of the ladder we can’t underestimate them.

“If we don’t have strong performances across each quarter that will allow them opportunities and we can’t afford to give them opportunities so it’s important we sustain our intensity and pressure.”

In the other matches, division one triumphed 51-45, division two lost 33-29 and division three drew 25-25.

The 17 and under side was defeated 86-15, the 15 and under side was beaten 32-30 and the 13 and under side went down 32-19.