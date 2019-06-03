Magpies overrun by Roosters

A FINAL quarter fade out saw Camperdown cough up a potential victory against South Warrnambool on Saturday.

The Magpies took a 17 point lead into the last term but were unable to defend their advantage as the Roosters surged to a 13.7 (85) to 8.14 (62) win in the latter stages.

Camperdown made the most of a slight breeze in the opening term, with Riley Arnold, Luke Mahony, Jacob Mahony and Bayley Thompson all hitting the scoreboard to help their side to a 20 point quarter time lead.

They continued to hold the ascendency early into the second quarter and thwarted a number of South Warrnambool’s attacking forays before the Roosters eventually found a way through the Magpies defence.

The home side finished the quarter with four unanswered goals to carry their own six point advantage into the main break.

The third quarter was a replica of the opening term, with the Magpies again controlling the majority of play.

However, inaccurate kicking would eventually prove costly, with the Magpies’ repeat entries going unrewarded as the visitors kicked 3.6 to one behind.

That kept South Warrnambool within reach at the final change as co-coaches Neville Swayn and Jack Williams implored their troops to run out the game strongly.

The Magpies controlled play in the first five minutes of the last quarter, but could not convert on the scoreboard despite ample opportunities.

The wind was then taken out of their sails shortly after, as the Roosters went from one end to the other from a kick in to score a goal, which they followed up with two more majors in the space of two minutes.

That reduced Camperdown’s lead to just one point and although Jacob Mahony pushed the margin back out to seven points a minute later, the Roosters continued to respond.

Another three quick goals erased the Magpies lead entirely and put the advantage in favour of the home side, who sealed the result with a further two majors which saw them run out 23 point winners.

Despite the defeat, Camperdown still had several solid contributors with Josh Bone, Luke O’Neil, Locky Bone, Fraser Lucas, Jacob Mahony (three goals) and Mitch Danahay named the best players.

The loss now puts the Magpies 12 points outside the top five with a 2-5 record ahead of fixtures against Portland and Cobden to round out the first half of the year.

It is likely they will be without Matt Field for those matches, with the wingman sustaining a recurrence of a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

Camperdown’s reserves went down to the unbeaten Roosters 12.14 (86) to 4.2 (26) as Charlie Brett and Devon Coates impressed in their return from the senior line-up.

Meanwhile, the under 18.5s knocked over the previously undefeated Roosters, scoring a 6.11 (47) to 2.6 (18) victory.

Hamish Sinnott was named best on ground following a three goal performance.