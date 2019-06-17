Magpies down arch rivals

CAMPERDOWN posted its second successive win on the back of a dominant performance against Cobden on Saturday.

The Magpies stunned the Bombers early in the round nine clash and were never headed from quarter time onwards as they strolled to a comfortable 19.15 (129) to 8.11 (59) win.

Co-coach Jack Williams was thrilled with his side’s victory after they finished without a bench in the final term.

“Obviously we were pretty happy with the result in the end because we were a bit undermanned late in the game,” he said.

“We really did the damage in the first three quarters and that helped us get the job done.”

The Magpies started the game with a flurry of forward 50 entries but could not capitalise on their work, kicking 4.8 to two behinds after dominating play in the opening term.

They again continued to control the game in the second term and were more accurate on the scoreboard as both sides kicked multiple goals to see the Magpies remain 36 points ahead at half-time.

Camperdown then produced its most damaging football of the day in the third quarter, putting the game well and truly away as they kicked nine goals to two to extend the margin to a comfortable 76 points.

The final term saw the Bombers finish the stronger of the two sides as they outscored the Magpies three goals to two, but the damage was done earlier in the contest as Camperdown cruised to a 70 point victory.

Williams was pleased with his side’s effort, and said the high amount of pressure they applied on the Bombers early was the catalyst.

“We spoke before the game about having pressure up around the forward line and in the midfield and it was really good early,” he said.

“We kicked a few points early but once we straightened up we really got on top of them.”

Williams was named as one of the Magpies best after he kicked seven goals up forward, while Tim Fitzgerald, Bayley Thompson and Fraser Lucas all kicked three majors apiece in the team’s 19 goal haul.

Lucas also featured in the best players with the playing mentor, who also praised the likes of Josh Bone, Charlie Lucas, Luke Mahony and Jason Robinson for their performances.

Williams said debutant Zach Sinnott also played well in his first senior game among a strong team performance.

“Fraser was good again, Josh was really good in the midfield and Charlie was a standout too,” he said.

“Luke presented well all day and Jason was good again too in the back line.

“But all over the board you couldn’t really pick out a best player, everyone did their part which was really good.

“Hopefully that gives the boys a lot more confidence heading into the games coming up against the stronger sides.”

Meanwhile, Camperdown’s reserves and under 18.5 sides made it a clean sweep of victories in the football after both recorded comprehensive wins.

The reserves cruised to a 12.18 (90) to 2.3 (15) triumph, with co-captain Dan Hickey named best on ground.

He was well supported by Mitch Gristede, Grant Place, Charlie Brett, Tom Place and Jake Clissold.

Grant Place, Tom Place and Eddie Lucas led the goal kickers, with the trio all kicking three each.

The reserves are currently locked in fifth position on the ladder, four points and 35.76 per cent ahead of sixth placed Portland.

And the under 18.5s scored an 11.12 (78) to 3.2 (20) win, with midfielder Luke Ball best afield.

Josh Place, Zavier Mungean (three goals), Toby Kent and Archie McBean also performed strongly to feature in the Magpies best.

The side sits third on the ladder with a 7-2 record, two points adrift of leaders South Warrnambool and are 31.43 per cent clear of fourth placed Portland.