Critters invade Manifold St

‘CRITTERS and Creatures’ invaded Camperdown’s main street on Sunday, as the town’s yarn bombers struck again.

In a nod to memorable children’s books and films, the critters included Otto, the bright orange gold fish that could not stop eating, a penguin from Happy Feet fame and, fittingly, the Very Hungry Caterpillar which notches up its 50th year in print this year.

A rainbow fish also features along with a goggle eyes octopus, a curly haired child and a network of colourful spiders and webs.

Local textile artist Monique Pope is behind the ‘yarn bomb’, which exploded on Manifold Street early Sunday morning in line with International Yarn Bombing Day.

“This is the seventh year in a row I’ve done the yarn bomb and I’m still doing it for the very same reasons – to cheer up the gloomy winter and make people smile,” she said.

“I’ve had some great feedback, so it’s still bringing joy to people and that’s really satisfying.

“Someone even left a ‘Post It’ note sticker on one of the pieces saying how much they loved it.

“Facebook has also gone a bit crazy with it – so it’s great to know all the work is being appreciated.”

Mrs Pope said each critter or creature took about a week to make.

“I don’t have a pattern for any of them, I just make it up as I go,” she said.

“I managed to get 10 creatures finished and then Carol Eagle (a friend and fellow textile artist) jumped on board and crotched the bobbly spiders and webs that have been included.”

Mrs Pope said she learned to crochet at about eight years-old when she was camping with family in the middle of nowhere without power.

She has pursued the craft ever since and stepped up as a textile artist eight years ago.

Now in its seventh year, Mrs Pope’s art installations began when the street’s historic bollards were adorned with crocheted beanies, while the following year involved a major project at the civic square with colourful yarn covering chairs and light posts, while year three saw yarn bombed pushbikes make an appearance.

Year four saw 53 clusters of tiny ‘fairy’ mushrooms pop up, while elm tree wraps appeared in year five and 25 sets of plump crochet birds were perched on park benches last year.

Mrs Pope said she already had decided on themes for the next two years and would get to work soon on creating the necessary pieces.

She thanked Mrs Eagle for her support and the locals who donated wool for the bombings.