Police top up

CAMPERDOWN Police welcomed two new members to the fold this week, bringing the station to a full complement of officers.

Leading Senior Constable Adam Johnston and Leading Senior Constable Andy Gottliebsen have signed on for 18 months at the station.

Ldg Snr Const Johnston has made the move after serving at the Colac Police Station for the past few years.

“Before that I was at Geelong where I spent time both on general duties and in a team specifically targeting liquor licensing regulations in pubs, clubs and wineries,” he said.

“Earlier on in my career, I spent three years at Corio and about seven years at Colac.”

Ldg Snr Const Gottliebsen has made the move to Camperdown after serving at the Warrnambool station for the past 12 years.

Both officers are keen to familiarise themselves with the local community and surrounding district.