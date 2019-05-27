Magpies return to winners’ list

A GRITTY win over Hamilton Kangaroos is hoped to build Camperdown’s belief according to co-coach Jack Williams.

The Magpies snapped a four game losing streak with an 8.14 (62) to 7.12 (54) victory, which the playing mentor said “gives us a lot more confidence” after a tough run of games.

“Obviously the last month or so hasn’t been great particularly on the scoreboard,” Williams said.

“I think blokes may have dropped their head a bit and possibly, I don’t know, may have started to think it might be a long season so it’s good to get the win on the board.

“Hopefully it gives us some confidence and hopefully we can now string another couple together over the next couple of weeks.”

Camperdown’s first half proved to be the difference in the end, with the Magpies kicking six goals to one up to half-time to carry a 36 point lead into the main break.

They continued to hold their ascendency until halfway through the third term, with the Kangaroos eventually finding an avenue to goal after kicking several behinds.

They kicked three majors late in the quarter to reduce the margin to 13 points at the final change and then added another goal courtesy of a 50 metre penalty to open the last quarter.

Camperdown responded shortly after to push their advantage back out to 13 points, but it was almost immediately brought back to seven with the Kangaroos the beneficiary of a goal from another 50 metre penalty.

The next 10 minutes saw neither side able to score before Locky Bone put the Magpies 13 points up again after he converted a running shot from 45 metres out on a tight angle.

Hamilton continued to press hard late in the match and kicked their third goal of the quarter before the Magpies held on in the final stages to record an eight point victory.

“I thought in the first half we really stuck to our game plan with the way Hamilton set up,” Williams said.

“With the wet weather, they probably thought we’d kick long down the line but instead we hit up our shorts which they didn’t expect so that was good to see.

“In the third quarter we fell away a bit which was disappointing but it was good to finish off in the end and hold on to the last siren and get the win.”

Williams praised the impact of Luke Mahony and Fraser Lucas early, while he said James Byrne, Jason Robinson, Luke O’Neil and Josh Bone also played well.

“Luke Mahony’s first half was pretty good, he’s sort of getting back into some good fitness now and is starting to get into the midfield which is good because we’re really damaging with him in there,” he said.

“Fraser Lucas’ whole game was good but early on he got a lot of it and was really clean.

“James Byrne in his first game, he really held his own and was clean underfoot, Jason Robinson was good again.

“Luke O’Neil was good in his job on Josh Pepper and Josh Bone is having a good year too and he was pretty solid in the guts and up forward.”

The Magpies are now preparing for an away clash with third placed South Warrnambool, with Williams keen to see the Magpies build on their victory.

He said they would again focus on playing to their game plan regardless of the conditions with the aim of adding a third win to their tally.

“I just want to see that confidence in the boys again,” he said.

“Everyone knows the game plan and to hit up at the footy because it catches the opposition off-guard so hopefully that’s a focus for us.”

In the reserves, Hamilton proved to be too strong after half-time, with the visitors prevailing 7.10 (52) to 4.2 (26).

Wayne Loader, Chris Dendle, Byron Loader, Jordan Loader, Ben Hutson and Eddie Lucas were the side’s best players.

And the under 18.5s continued their strong start to the year with a 10.10 (70) to 4.4 (28) win.

Josh Place, Hamish Sinnott, Byron Loader, Archie Rial and Isaac Fowler all performed well and were the team’s best.