Local athletes contest state event

CAMPERDOWN Little Athletics Centre had seven athletes in action during last weekend’s state track and field championships.

Held at Casey Fields in Melbourne, athletes qualified for the state titles courtesy of strong performances at regional level competition in Ballarat last month.

Ruby Conheady enjoyed a great weekend, finishing second in her heat of the under 14 girls 80 metre hurdles to qualify for the final, where she would eventually place eighth in a personal best (PB) time of 14.31 seconds.

She also recorded a PB in the long jump event, finishing 13th overall, whilst also ending up 17th in the triple jump field.

Elsie Sinnott jumped a PB 8.19m in the under 11 girls triple jump finishing 16th, and competed well in high jump to be placed 15th.

Charlie Leishman, along with younger brother Sam, both competed well in their track events.

Charlie recorded a PB in the under 13 boys 200 metre event and finished 13th in the 400 metres.

Tom Kinley was 13th in the under 12 boys triple jump event and 21st in long jump, Aidan Conheady wound up 15th in the under 12 boys high jump and 19th in long jump, while Alice Hallyburton finished 18th in the under 15 girls javelin, with a throw which was close in distance to a PB.

The state competition brings an end to the little athletics season, with the Camperdown centre returning in Term 4 of the 2019 school year.