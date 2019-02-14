South West set for Country Week

POMBORNEIT’S Sri Lankan spin twins headline the new faces of this year’s South West Cricket Country Week side.

Tharaka Sendanayake and Lahiru Fernando will join Camperdown’s Steven Fisher on their maiden campaign with the league again venturing to Melbourne for the annual weeklong tournament.

This year, SWC will be looking to work its way back into the higher grades from division three after being relegated from division two last year.

Skipper Todd Lamont has selected a 14 man squad, which includes a mixture of last year’s members, previous players and debutants.

“We’re really happy with this year’s squad,” he said.

“A lot of the top end players have made themselves available this year which has been good.

“We haven’t had that in past years and there’s only two or three that can’t go that would probably go otherwise.”

Pomborneit’s strong start to the season has been rewarded with the Bulls also having returning players Dave Murphy, Clinton Place and Grant Place selected.

They will play alongside recent regulars Cobden’s Angus Uwland, Camperdown’s Jye McLaughlin and Heytesbury Rebels’ Jeff Rosolin and Paul Vogels, while Bookaar’s Fraser and Eddie Lucas and Mortlake’s Tyler Schafer and Lamont complete the side.

Lamont has put aside last year’s disappointment, in which the league was relegated from division two after winning just one game for the week.

While he wants to avoid another poor week, he is confident about his team’s chances in the lowest grade.

Healthy scores will be the key to the campaign according to Lamont, knowing they possess a “quality bowling line-up” capable of restricting opposition sides.

“As long as we can get some solid effort up the top with the bat, I think we should have some success this year,” he said.

“We’ve got some quality bowlers and some quality spinners but if we can score some good runs we should have a good week down there.

“I’m really happy with the squad we have going.”

South West Cricket’s 2019 Melbourne Country Week division three fixture:

Monday, February 18 – South West vs Hamilton at M.G. Hughes Oval, Footscray;

Tuesday, February 20 – South West vs Seymour at Gordon Barnard Reserve, Balwyn North;

Wednesday, February 21 – South West vs Warragul & District at Mount Waverley;

Thursday, February 22 – Semi Finals at Hogans Road Reserve, Hoppers Crossing;

Friday, February 23 – Grand Final at Brighton Beach Oval.

All match scores will be available on the MyCricket website with live scoring throughout each day’s play.

South West Cricket would like to thank the following sponsors for supporting its 2019 Melbourne Country Week campaign:

Nick Hose Fitness, Westvic Tyres, Fennell West, Benallack’s Sports, Stevo’s Hire and Drive, Mortlake Cricket Club, Bates IGA, T & T Lamont Poll Dorset’s, Five Star Stockfeeds, Heytesbury Rebels Cricket Club, 12 Rocks Beach Bar Cafe, Tommy Ludeman Fitness, Premium Concrete Solutions, Vogels Farms, DigAGuy, Nadine McNamara Osteopathy, Westvic Scaffolding, S & S Henderson Transport, Camperdown Cobden BP Roadhouse and Koallah Farm.