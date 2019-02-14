Goldwind erects first turbine

AS work continues on construction of a new substation at Lismore for the Stockyard Hill Wind Farm, the project’s first turbine was erected this week.

Goldwind Australia project director Andrew Monahan said the turbine was the first of 149 to be installed.

“It’s a significant milestone,” he said.

“Our civil and electrical contractors, logistics contractors, installation contractor and the global Goldwind team have worked together in the detailed planning stages for this milestone for around six months.”

All 149 of the Goldwind turbines will be up to 180 metres in height at the blade tip.

Each turbine tower will be made up of five sections and will be 110 metres in height, while the three blades positioned on top will be 68.5 metres in length.

“Construction at Stockyard Hill Wind Farm is progressing well and the wind turbine installations will now be ongoing,” Mr Monahan said.

Construction is due for completion in 2020.

About 250 staff are currently on-site, with up to 300 staff expected during construction peaks while six permanent maintenance staff have already been engaged with up to 25 maintenance staff required once the wind farm is completed.

Once operational, Stockyard Hill Wind Farm will produce clean energy to power about 391,000 Victorian homes.