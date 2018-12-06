Golf seeking turnaround in form

CAMPERDOWN Golf is looking for an improved performance this weekend after losing all rinks and overall for the second time in as many weeks.

Golf travelled to Colac to play Colac City (1) last Saturday in Corangamite Bowls Division’s top grade, but left with their tail between their legs.

City, who was coming off a loss to Cobden, won all four rinks on its way to a 115-78 triumph, which president Glenn Winsall said was disappointing as Golf once again failed to claim any points from the match.

“We were disappointed we didn’t get any rinks, that’s two weeks in a row we haven’t won one,” he said.

“Conditions weren’t easy and we got outbowled.”

Max Johnson stepped into skip in the absence of Craig Skene, but was unable to lift his rink to victory, going down 28-13.

“He had a tough day,” Winsall said.

“I think the weight of numbers the opposition had at the head just constantly got them down.”

Kev Conheady had a close battle with Ken Hanson, but was unable to secure points through his rink, going down 26-21.

“He was playing Ken Hanson, who is obviously a Commonwealth Games gold medallist,” Winsall said.

“There was a lot of pressure on Kev all day but he did a good job.”

Ross Fleming also suffered a double figure loss, with his quartet defeated 35-23.

“They had a bit of a tough day,” Winsall said.

“Again they probably didn’t have bowls in early enough and their (City’s) first and second got them in earlier, which built pressure up the line.”

And Winsall’s rink lost 26-21, a match he said “was probably a mirror image of last week”.

“We were down early, probably 10 shots at the break,” he said.

“But we came out and won five or six ends and got one shot up but we couldn’t go on with it.”

The loss was Golf’s third successive defeat to an opponent within the top four at the time of those matches and while Winsall said he expected them to be difficult, he also hoped for better showings.

“They are three of the top four sides or are at least vying for those top four spots, so we knew they would be tough,” he said.

“But I always say you hope to win two rinks as much as you can, but you would also hope to not lose four rinks and by 30 plus shots each week.”

Winsall is hoping for a quick turnaround against Colac (2) this weekend, and said the side would undergo some changes, with Noelene Tolland and Rene Wyles set to step up from division three.

He said the pair had both shown good form in the lower grade and deserved an opportunity

“They’ve both played division one before, especially Noelene, she’s a real good lead,” he said.

“And Rene I think will come in as a second.

“She’s a steady bowler and obviously won the club championships a couple of weeks ago and is in good form.

“And if you’re in good form no matter whether you’re male or female, you deserve to be rewarded.”

Wyles, Tolland and co will travel to Colac for the return match, and while Golf won the pair’s first clash by 33 shots, Winsall is expecting a much closer contest.

He said it was imperative Golf wins to ensure Colac and the other teams below them cannot bridge the gap his club has over them on the ladder.

“You can’t say you’re going to win but it’s one we hope to win and have to win,” he said.

“It’s a must win game for us really.”

In division three, Golf added a second straight win following a run of losses, defeating Winchelsea (2) 103-79.

John Ryan (23-19) and Terry Place (33-9) led their rinks to victories, while Steph Whiteside (25-22) and Liz Riches (26-25) were both narrowly beaten.

“It was a pleasing result for them,” Winsall said.

And in midweek pennant, Golf’s division one side was dealt a 110-42 loss to Colac (1), with Pam Place (32-19), Liz Riches (45-8) and Ilma Daws (33-15) all beaten.

And in division three, Golf was also on the losing end of the result, going down to Lorne 86-47, with Lyn Meath (22-16), Marg Stephens (31-19) and Coralene Gilligan (33-12) also losing their rinks.

In next week’s games, Golf plays Colac Central (1) in division one and Colac (4) in division three.