Train crash warning issued

CAMPERDOWN’S railway station will be the scene of carnage tomorrow with the town’s emergency services in full force.

A mock accident has been organised to simulate the aftermath of a train having ploughed into a vehicle and will include ‘deceased and injured’ persons both in the vehicle and on the train.

Senior Sergeant Bill Caldow of Camperdown police said local police, CFA, SES, the Council of Churches and ambulance personnel would all be involved.

“I strongly discourage onlookers from attending the training demonstration,” he said.

“We also want to avoid the demonstration from appearing as a real incident on Facebook, and encourage the community to make each other aware that it is a scheduled training session only.”

V/Line is behind the initiative which is set to run from 10am through until 2pm.

V/Line regional manager south west Larissa Scanlon said the exercise would ensure emergency crews could respond effectively should a major incident involving a train occur.

“We take safety extremely seriously at V/Line, which is why we use a wide range of processes, activities and initiatives to keep our passengers and staff safe every day,” she said.

“Our commitment to running a safe railway requires us to prepare for various scenarios, which includes a train being involved in a serious incident.

“These exercises are vital for making sure the co-ordination between V/Line and the various emergency services is effective and seamless should there be a need to respond to an incident like this.”

There will be no delays to passengers on the Warrnambool line due to the exercise, as the simulation train will be positioned on an adjacent track at Camperdown station.

People in the area are advised there will be increased road traffic and emergency services vehicles around the Camperdown station and Leura Oval.

Ms Scanlon said traffic management will be in place and it is expected there will be delays as a result of detours.