Thrills and spills

WHEELS spun and dirt flew as a record 35 teams competed in last weekend’s Camperdown College MowDown.

Now in its fourth year, the event was the second round on the Victorian Mower Racing Association’s (VicMow) calendar and attracted entries from as far away as Echuca, Gippsland, Maffra, Bendigo and Port Fairy.

Camperdown College Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning (VCAL) students organised the event as part of their studies and modified their own mower to compete as well.

VCAL co-ordinator Sue Maskell said the students all “stepped up well” for the project, organising everything from securing sponsorship, setting fees, organising entertainment and catering and making trophies to track development and safety measures.

“A big aim of the project is the students’ own personal development as well as developing skills which may put them in good stead for their future careers,” she said.

“They all pitched in and we’re really proud of how they conducted themselves.”

Categories staged on the day included Junior, A, B and C classes.

Entering the event themselves, the Camperdown College VCAL students competed well, but failed to place.

Mrs Maskell said an upbeat atmosphere prevailed with about 300 spectators attending.

“Support from the local community and businesses was fantastic, especially our major sponsors Waldig Civil Constructions and Smith’s Contracting,” she said.

“We thank everyone involved in making the event the success it was.”