Sharing the line

THE Dundonnell Wind Farm project has received the green light ahead of an expected construction start date early next year.

Developer Tilt Renewables finalised all contracts and reached financial close for the $560 million project last Wednesday.

The project would also include part of the 38 kilometre transmission line built so as to allow other projects to share the infrastructure.

Under the project plans, a 15 kilometre section of the transmission line to the Mortlake Power Station would include a dual circuit transmission line, enabling future connections for other proposed renewable energy projects.

The project would see the construction of 80 Vestas V150 4.2 megawatt turbines over 4500 hectares and generate 336 megawatts or 1230 GWh per year.

Tilt Renewables chief executive Deion Campbell said the project team had collaborated with other renewable energy companies to reach the agreement.

“Tilt Renewables wants the Dundonnell Wind Farm to be a project that the Dundonnell community can be truly proud of and benefit from,” he said.

“We have worked closely with Woolnorth and AusNet Services over a long period to create a network solution to reduce the amount of transmission line infrastructure.

“As it’s very rare for the industry to work together like this, it took a lot of work to establish a technical and commercial framework to make this happen.”

Located 23 kilometres north east of Mortlake and 25 kilometres north west of Derrinallum, the project has been in the pipeline for about nine years.

The initial push for the development involved a group of local farmers who engaged with renewable energy developers, with the final configuration consisting of 12 landholders.

Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand Peter Cowling said Vestas was looking forward to beginning work on the project.

“Vestas is extremely delighted to have worked with long-term partner Tilt Renewables on the winning bid under the Victorian Renewable Energy Auction Scheme (VREAS),” he said.

“We look forward to working closely with our customer and our partners to ensure the lifetime success of the project.”

The 15-year VREAS contract would account for 37 per cent of the output from the wind farm, with another 50 per cent provided to Snowy Hydro, bringing the total amount of contracted output to 87 per cent.

A debt package with National Australia Bank Limited and MUFG Bank Limited would be used to provide $300 million of the $560 million cost of the project, with the balance set to come from a pro rata entitlement offer of new shares through Tilt Renewables.

Dundonnell host landowner Will Lynch said he was keen to see the last nine years of planning realised.

“We wanted to do more with our land in a way that was sustainable and good for the environment,” he said.

“We’re really pleased that our idea for a local wind farm is now a reality – it’s going to be great for Dundonnell and the local community.”

The project joined two similar projects in the south west to be awarded contracts under the VREAS – the 42 turbine Mortlake South Wind Farm and the 79 turbine Berrybank Wind Farm.

For more information about the project, visit www.dundonnellwindfarm.com.au.