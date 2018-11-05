Pelicans too good for Noorat

BOOKAAR skipper Simon Baker believes his side’s win-loss record to start to the year is not a reflection of the way they have been playing.

The Pelicans lost their opening three games before they finally broke through for their first victory with a nine run triumph over Noorat at Camperdown Showgrounds on Saturday.

But Baker said his side had not been playing badly despite being on the wrong end of the results it desired.

“I think we’re playing okay,” he said.

“A couple of games we’ve had the wrong end of the weather and have had to bowl in the rain a couple of games.

“But we seem to be getting more consistent each week.

“The attitude is still right and I think we can keep plugging away and get a few more wins on the board.”

Baker said the club has remained upbeat throughout their early matches and continued to show a positive attitude to their training.

He said with the club not having the greatest amount of depth, it was important all players worked hard together during those sessions in a bid to help each other improve.

“Our positivity hasn’t reflected our results yet,” he said.

“I think everybody is on the same wavelength and if we stick at it the wins should come.

“There isn’t a lot of numbers to choose from, we’re going to have the same side for most of the year, so we have to work together to try and improve.”

The Pelicans successfully defended their score of 6/176 against the Steamrollers with Baker (42) and Rohan Symes (30) top scoring.

Baker praised Symes and Eddie Lucas for setting up the innings but lamented the lower order’s inability to build the run rate late.

“I think the openers started well,” he said.

“They got us off to a good start, going at three an over and kept wickets (in hand) which helped us later, but we kind of faltered at the end with the conditions.

“We bowled really well and didn’t bowl too many extras which was good.

“But we probably needed 30 more runs; Noorat batted really well and nearly chased them down.”

Shaun Moloney and Charlie Lucas did the damage with the ball for Bookaar, both finishing with figures of 2/25 from 10 overs each.

Bookaar’s attention quickly turns to an away game against Cobden this weekend, with Baker keen to see the Pelicans build on the weekend’s victory.

He said the Pelicans would be missing three key players for the match but is expecting his senior players to step up and cover their losses.

“The pressure will be on for the senior players left in the side to perform but we’re just looking to build on our consistency this week,” he said.

Meanwhile, the club’s division three side suffered a 73 run defeat to Princetown at Princetown.

Bowling first, the Pelicans restricted the home side to 4/173, with Nick Jones (1/31), Stephen Fitzgerald (1/32), and Paddy Baker (1/34) each taking a wicket.

In reply, the Pelicans were bowled out for 100, with Fitzgerald (25), Louis Darcy (18) and Luke O’Neil (16 not out) the top scorers.