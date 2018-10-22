Shake, rattle and roll!

CAMPERDOWN’S second annual Rock the Clock festival has been deemed a “massive success” with people streaming into the town for a sensory overload of polished cars, 50s fashion and high energy rock ‘n’ roll.

“We need to thank everyone who got behind the festival, because Camperdown looked sensational and had a fantastic vibe all weekend,” organising committee member Jo Williams said.

Rock the Clock Festival 2018 01 02 03 04

“The festival was a real demonstration of what can happen when a community backs itself and opens its arms to out-of-towners and people from all sorts of different cultures – cars, fashion and music.

“So many visitors commented on how beautiful Camperdown is and how friendly and helpful all the locals are and we’re really proud of that.”

Ms Williams said people travelled down from Melbourne and Geelong for the weekend festival, as well as Horsham, Hamilton, Ballarat, Grovedale, Warrnambool and the Mornington Peninsula.

“It was the first time some of these people have been to the festival and they’ve already indicated that they will be back next year and bringing their own rock ‘n’ roll groups with them,” she said.

“We know this festival is going to keep growing and evolving and that’s exciting for the whole town.”

Highlights of the weekend included the mix of 14 bands which featured, with Zydeco Jump being a particular favourite, coming together for their first performance in three years.

Fashion lovers gravitated to the Miss Pin Up competition, which paid tribute to ‘women in service’ and included everything from a RAAF pilot, to a gloved veterinarian, pig farmer, international spy and a petit housewife.

Ms Williams said Camperdown’s Miss Pin Up was hailed as the perfect starting point for ladies interested in stepping up.

“Quite a few of this year’s performers got their start at the Camperdown Cruise and have gone on to follow the Miss Pin Up circuit,” she said.

“All the girls empower each other through helping and supporting each other and it’s really lovely to see the friendships form and their confidence grow.”

Collectible cars and motorcycles lined the street, which added to the weekend’s retro’ vibe.

A drive-in movie and Sunday cruise also added to the many activities on offer.

Ms Williams encouraged more people to get involved at the local level.

“A lot of locals really enjoy the weekend, but feel a little intimidated about attending the evening concerts because of the attention to fashion so many people put in,” she said.

“While the fashion is a wonderful part of the festival, it’s not a requirement for people to dress up.

“We just encourage anyone and everyone to come out and make the most of all the talent on offer here in their own town, and if people feel the need to make some effort – jeans and a black T-shirt will do the trick.”

The organising committee now plans to ‘debrief’ on this year’s event to learn and evolve for next year.

Ms Williams said the festival was sure to grow and that a major sponsor would now be sought.

“We’re determined to keep prices down to an affordable level for entire families to enjoy and to do that we’re going to need more financial support to bring in more bands and activities,” she said.

“We’d also welcome anyone interested in helping in whatever capacity.

“We have a lot of gratitude for everyone this year who picked up roles and pitched in – it really shows what we can do as a community and we hope that continues too.”

People can indicate their support and find out more by logging on to the Rock the Clock Facebook site.