MERCY Regional College sent students to compete in the School Sport Victoria State Track and Field Championships last week.

The school’s under 13 girls’ relay team of Lara Taylor, Emily Darcy, Ruby Conheady and Ella Sadler placed fourth in what was a tremendous effort.

In other results, Ruby Conheady (under 13 hurdles) and Lachie Gass (under 16 boys 200 metres) both finished sixth.