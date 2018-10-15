Lakers open season with victory

CAMPERDOWN made a strong start to the South West Cricket season with a 45 run win over Bookaar at S.A. Wright Oval on Saturday.

The Lakers, who registered just three victories last season, successfully defended their score of 7/181, bowling the Pelicans out for 136.

Jordan Riches led the way with both bat and ball for the home side, making 45 at number four and taking 3/27 off 7.3 overs opening the bowling.

Lakers skipper Steven Fisher said the win was the perfect way to start the year, and praised his side for their ability to be patient at the crease.

“One of the best positives, well the biggest positive out of the day was being able to bat our overs,” he said.

“That came from a good platform that was set up by Jye (McLaughlin) and Lucas (Rais-Colvin) and then later on in the innings, Harry Sumner was able to bat for 18 overs which held us together until the 50 finished.”

McLaughlin (47) and Rais-Colvin (33) shared a 69 run partnership before the latter was dismissed, helping the Lakers to be 1/80 at drinks.

The Pelicans were able to fight back in the next 25 overs, taking six more wickets, but Camperdown continued to hold the ascendency, with Riches keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

“Our goal pretty well to start with was to be (no more than) two or three wickets down at drinks and then being able to have that good platform, we’d be able to set up from there,” Fisher said.

“We had a stage where we lost a couple of clumps of wickets, but we were able to consolidate on that, which was a really pleasing thing.”

The Lakers finished 7/181 from their 50 overs and made a strong start with the ball, claiming three wickets in the first four overs to restrict Bookaar to 3/24.

The Pelicans, however, were able to steady through Fraser Lucas (57) and Deiter McDonald (18), before McDonald’s dismissal brought another downfall of wickets.

“We were able to get the wickets early, but we weren’t able to stem the runs,” Fisher said.

“I think it was even seven or eight overs in, it (the run rate) was nearly going at six an over.

“But when we were able to pull the run rate back, we were able to force the bad shot that was able to bring us a few breakthroughs.”

At 4/69 the game was well and truly in the balance, before Camperdown struck with another three wickets to reduce the Pelicans to 7/90.

An eight wicket partnership of 41 between Lucas and Greg Teal (17) took Bookaar to 131, before they lost their last three wickets for just five runs to be bowled out for 136 in the 39th over.

Fisher said Jack Atkins (1/35), Riches and Sumner (1/19) were the pick of the bowlers, while Shane Wilson (2/8) and Darcy Hinkley (2/17) both chipped in with valuable wickets.

“Jack Atkins bowled well and (along with) Harry Sumner and Jordan Riches, they were probably the three to pick of them all,” Fisher said.

“Jack and Jordie being able to get early breakthroughs and then Harry being able to apply the brakes through the middle of the innings was fantastic.”

Camperdown will be looking to make it two wins on the trot when they host Heytesbury Rebels this weekend.

The Rebels are coming off a four wicket win over Noorat, with Fisher keen to see his side build consistency and show improvement in areas of its game.

“To start with, (we’re) just looking to bat our 50 overs, because if we can bat the 50 overs you can get a pretty competitive score,” he said.

“Our bowling was down a little bit today and we just kind of had a few little lapses in concentration when we were fielding and that where Bookaar were able to establish partnerships.

“I suppose it’s (about) trying to keep that pressure on for the full 50 overs.”

The Pelicans play Pomborneit at the Camperdown Showgrounds and will be boosted by the returns of Simon Baker, Eddie Lucas and Charlie Lucas to their line-up.