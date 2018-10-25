Hospital prepares for 300 panels

CAMPERDOWN hospital is set to cut its electricity costs by a quarter thanks to the installation of 300 new solar panels.

South West Healthcare (SWH) Camperdown manager Janine Dureau-Finn said the panels would provide 90 kilowatts of power and a 25 per cent saving on the facility’s power bill.

“This is fantastic news for the hospital,” she said.

“It will reduce our operating costs substantially.

“It’s also timely in light of the increases in energy costs across the state, which would only see our power costs climb.”

SWH environment sustainability officer Elvira Hewson said the State Government had approved funding for the solar upgrade this week.

“Twelve health services from across the Barwon South West Region came together and collaborated on this project,” she said.

“The first step was to work out how many solar panels were needed and where they could be located.

“Then a working committee was established to firm up the proposal and call for tenders.”

In total the State Government has provided funding for 2460 kilowatts of solar panels to be installed at 20 sites across the 12 different organisations.

Ms Hewson said working collaboratively had resulted in a contract being awarded for the entire region to a partnership bid by Keppel Prince and QA Electrical for the installation of the solar panels.

“The winning tender has also indicated that they will use local tradies to carry out the work, which is also a wonderful benefit for the community,” she said.

SWH Camperdown maintenance manager Les Harrison said there was a “triple benefit” to installing the solar panels.

“Not only will they save energy, they will save the hospital money and, at the same time, they will benefit the environment by reducing the greenhouse emissions,” he said.

“When you consider that an average home uses 3.5 kilowatts of power, you get a better understanding of just how much 90 kilowatts is, which is what the 300 new panels will produce.”

Ms Dureau-Finn said the solar panels were the latest of a suite of energy improvements at the Camperdown campus, which included changing all the facility’s fluorescent lighting to LED lights and updating heaters to a more energy efficient system.

The initiative will also see SWH Warrnambool install a 250 kilowatt solar system consisting of almost 1000 solar panels.

Installations at both sites are set to start in the coming weeks and be finished before Christmas.