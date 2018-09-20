Magpies primed for grand stage

CAMPERDOWN is primed for its first grand final in 12 years when it takes to the Reid Oval against Koroit tomorrow.

Coach Phil Carse said preparations for the game had gone smoothly, with the Magpies keeping mostly to routine since booking its spot two weeks ago.

“The boys have trained really well,” he said.

“We got an extra session in on the Saturday morning, so it’s gone as well as can be expected.”

Carse said the Magpies’ path to the grand final during his four years at the club had been “an exciting journey”.

He said initially the club blooded youth to counter the loss of senior players, with the Magpies’ younger players developing significantly over the four year period.

“Probably in that first year we lost a lot of senior players and from that point we probably decided to invest in a lot of the kids coming through and that’s probably paying some dividends now,” he said.

“Year two we saw some really good progression and we played finals year two and fell just short of Port Fairy in that elimination final.

“Year three we probably, unfortunately with injuries and a bit of form took a slight step backwards but like I said, we’ve seen the dividends from that investment early this year.

“So it’s been a good pay-off but we’re not satisfied yet and we’ve still got one to go.”

Season 2018 has been the Magpies’ best year under Carse and he believes there are several reasons for their improvement.

He said a big pre-season from his players, along with the addition of experience and talent into the list had helped his side finish third on the ladder.

The fourth year mentor said it was “probably the overall focus and hunger within the group” that lifted them to that position and then onto finals victories.

“We’ve obviously brought some handy players into the side and topped up with the talent but I think its more just the hunger within the group to train hard and see the results has been the pure biggest difference,” Carse said.

Camperdown faces the biggest task in Hampden league football when it takes on the Saints.

Koroit is aiming to win a record five consecutive premierships, a feat that has never been achieved in league history.

Carse said Koroit have “been the benchmark for the last five or six years” but added he thinks he has figured out the key to defeating them.

“Their strongest point has always been their skills,” he said.

“Their ability to take the game on by foot, I think they do that better than anyone else.

“I think we can try and shut them down in that area and then try and work off them with our pace.

“We’ve got a quick side that I think can use the Reid to our advantage.”

The footy club and town have got behind the playing group ahead of the big occasion and Carse said the support meant a lot to his group.

He added his players understood just how much playing in a grand final meant to Camperdown’s young and old.

“We obviously know from a players’ perspective (how much it means), you can see the passion on their faces week in, week out,” Carse said.

“But behind the scenes, we are seeing how much it does mean to everyone in the town.

“Even just tonight (Tuesday) at training, seeing those 40 or 50 kids come down to be in a photo, just shows how much it means to them and the passion in them.

“They’re the next generation that’ll hopefully keep flying the flag in 10 to 15 years time themselves.”

Carse is also hoping to achieve his own personal success by winning his first premiership.

He said “it would mean the world” to him after many years of trying to win football’s ultimate prize.

“This is what you play footy for and yeah I’ve put a lot of time and energy and effort into my footy over the 16 to 17 years that I’ve played,” he said.

“It would be a dream come true.”