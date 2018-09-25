Bikers boost tanker total

CATCHING up for weekend rides has been a good little money earner for the Camperdown and District Motorcycle Club with the wider community set to reap the benefits.

Club president Sam Argyle said the 105 year-old club had almost 80 members and staged regular weekend rides.

“We have a monthly meeting to attend to any business arising, but our main focus is to get out on our bikes and take long rides,” he said.

“We were at Apollo Bay last weekend and have been to the Grampians, Daylesford…all over the place.

“We’ve got a good bunch of people and we enjoy ourselves.”

Mr Argyle said the club also staged regular raffles, which last week saw members present the Bostocks Creek CFA brigade with $1000.

The money was put towards the brigade’s fundraising efforts to raise $24,000 to go towards the cost of a new ultra-light small tanker, or ‘slip-on’ unit.

CFA Western Catchment brigade administration support officer Betty Robilliard said fundraising efforts had stepped up since this year’s St Patrick’s Day fire.

“The slip-on will give the brigade better access to smaller driveways and to get into areas that the bigger tankers just can’t get to,” she said.

“After the fires earlier this year it became clear that access was a big issue in some areas.”

The slip-on unit is fixed to a Toyota LandCruiser and can carry 550 litres of water plus associated fire fighting equipment and will be for use throughout the entire district.

“It also has the added benefit that the volunteers don’t need to have truck licences to drive it,” Mrs Robilliard said.

“It can act as a support vehicle for the main tankers, attend road accidents where needed and carry-out mopping up work.

“We really thank the motorcycle club for their kind donation along with any other community members who have donated.”

Mr Argyle said the Camperdown and District Motorcycle Club had nine members who were CFA volunteers.

“We’re not a service club, but this is a really worthwhile project,” he said.

“We’re very grateful for the work all the CFA volunteers did as part of the St Patrick’s Day fires and wanted to do something to support them.”

New members are welcome to attend club meetings which are held at the Lake Bullen Merri clubrooms on the first Wednesday of every month from 8pm.

Mrs Robilliard said the Bostocks Creek brigade had now raised $7000 towards the slip-on and welcomed any groups keen to find out more or make a donation to contact her on 5595 1395.