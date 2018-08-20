Pies down arch rivals

CAMPERDOWN guaranteed itself a double chance in this season’s Hampden league football finals series after accounting for Cobden on Saturday.

The Magpies were too strong for the Bombers in atrocious conditions, with the 10.15 (75) to 5.12 (42) result played in mud, constant rain and strong winds.

With a four to five goal breeze blowing towards the eastern end of the ground, it was Cobden who had the first and best chance of the day to make the most of the conditions.

The aid of the breeze helped the Bombers put Camperdown on the back foot early, forcing the Magpies into several and simple mistakes.

More importantly for the hosts, they punished their opponent’s mistakes, and kicked the first two goals of the game through Levi Dare and Tom Spokes.

With the breeze proving difficult to play into, Camperdown managed to add a vital goal late in the term through Nick Bateman, cutting the Bombers’ lead to 13 points.

With quarter time approaching, it appeared Camperdown had held strong in a tough opening, before a quick passage of play saw the Bombers pounce literally on the siren.

Daniel Watson swooped on a stoppage and kicked quickly towards goal, with the ball clearing the pack and trickling through as the siren sounded to give the Bombers a 19 point lead.

Neither side was able to seize control during the first half of the second term, with the match becoming a stalemate, as repeat stoppages saw the game played mostly on the wing.

Camperdown finally wore down the Bombers’ defence in the second half of the quarter and quickly turned the game on its head with a decisive period of play.

They kicked four unanswered goals through Cam Spence (two), Luke Clarke and Luke Mahony late in the term to hit the front, establishing an eight point half-time lead.

Knowing they were pushing into the breeze again, Camperdown knew they needed to defend hard and grind away to remain in the game.

However, the Magpies also knew they could score into the breeze and duly kicked the first of the second half through Will Rowbottom extending the margin out to 16 points.

The Magpies’ defence was able to hold firm as the quarter progressed with most of the play remaining in the Bombers’ attacking half.

Cobden peppered the goals late in the term, but the conditions made it hard for the Bombers to kick truly, as they added numerous behinds to reduce the margin to 11 points.

They finally broke through with just minutes left before three quarter time as Paul Foster goaled for the Bombers to cut the Magpies’ advantage to five points at the final change.

With a quarter to play, coach Phil Carse urged his charges to run the game out strongly, knowing that if his side could get it inside 50 quickly, they could score heavily.

The Magpies seized their opportunities early in the term, with Matt Field and Jesse Gallichan both converting long range goals to establish Camperdown’s biggest margin of the game to that point.

Riley Arnold then effectively sealed the game for Camperdown, when he soccered a ball through from the goal square pushing Camperdown’s lead out beyond 24 points.

Zac Green converted a set shot from a 50 metre penalty for Cobden to reduce the margin, before Carse put the icing on the cake with a left foot snap from the forward pocket.

Riley Arnold was named best on ground for Camperdown, with Fraser Lucas, Jesse Gallichan, Charlie Lucas, Matt Field and Jason Robinson rounding out the best players.

The 33 point win guaranteed Camperdown would finish inside the top three after Warrnambool defeated South Warrnambool by two points.

The Blues’ victory ensured the Magpies of a qualifying final date with Port Fairy, with the two sides set to play each other twice in the space of seven days.

Meanwhile, the reserves could not sustain a good start as they went down to the Bombers by 17 points.

After holding the lead at quarter time, the Magpies were outplayed by the Bombers in the final three terms as Cobden triumphed 7.7 (49) to 4.8 (32).

Dave Young was best afield for Camperdown, alongside Jeremy Lucas, Charlie Brett, Jake Clissold, Angus Gordon and Nick Jones.

The under 18.5s came from behind to record a thrilling two point win after Cobden held the lead until the final stages.

The 4.6 (30) to 3.8 (26) win was the Magpies’ fourth of the season, with Camperdown kicking three goals in the final quarter to snatch victory.

Zavier Mungean (two goals) was best on ground, while Toby White, Leigh Ball, Isaac Fowler, Luke Ball and Lachie Stephenson all played well.

Camperdown’s last home game of the season will be against the Seagulls this Saturday.