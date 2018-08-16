Gentle touch for window fix

A DELICATE touch and a ton of patience saw the stained glass windows over the Camperdown Uniting Church’s altar removed this week.

The windows were removed as part of a major restoration project which will see 11 leadlight and 16 stained glass windows repaired.

Melbourne-based stained glass expert Robert Rusev said the bottom section of the sanctuary’s central arched window was “bellying outwards”.

“The circular window at the top is also quite buckled and is actually making its way out of the frame,” he said.

Made in three sections, the central window was removed a section at a time.

The sections were also taped over to help prevent any movement during the process.

Mr Rusev said the windows would be taken back to his Melbourne workshop where they would be straightened.

“They will spend a little bit of time on the work bench where they will be weighted,” he said.

“A little bit of weight will be added at a time over several days, until it gets to a point where they will be straightened with a machine to finish them off.

“At the same time we will check the windows for broken solder points, resolder any breaks, clean them thoroughly on the back and front.”

The windows, thought to be the church’s originals dating back about 115 years, will also be recemented.

“We make a slurry of calcium carbonate, plaster of Paris, linseed oil and turpentine and paint the front and back of the windows with it,” Mr Rusev said.

“The old cement sucks in the linseed oil and the rest gets cleaned off and rubbed back – that’s where the windows get their rigidity and strength from as well as their waterproofing.

“It is the same method that has been used for hundreds of years.”

The restoration works are being undertaken thanks to $50,000 provided by the Uniting Church Synod Property Area, $20,000 from two philanthropic trusts and about $18,000 which the local congregation raised through various events over a number of years along with various donations.