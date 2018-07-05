Golf course clears 200 trees

CAMPERDOWN’S golf course is set to boast sweeping lake vistas, with work getting under way this week to remove about 200 fire affected cypress trees.

The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) has specialist contractors on-site to remove the trees, which are unlikely to recover after being impacted in the south-west fires in March.

DELWP Barwon south west fire recovery co-ordinator Ross Martin said department staff had already removed trees which presented an immediate danger to firefighters and public safety.

“Since then, arborists have inspected all impacted trees to determine tree health and the likelihood of recovery,” he said.

“Unfortunately, many of the cypress trees at the Camperdown Golf Club were identified as dead or badly damaged.”

Local contractors are expecting to be on-site for the next three weeks, weather permitting, to remove the trees.

“An excavator will be used to push the trees over and move the debris into heaps, which will then be burned,” Mr Martin said.

“We’ve been working with the Camperdown Golf Club to ensure there is minimal disruption to the club while works are completed.”

Works are being conducted during weekdays, with sections of the course temporarily off-limits while the trees are removed.

People visiting the golf course are asked to be aware of machinery operating and follow any signage in place around the work area.

Camperdown Golf Club president Darren Frost said the club is grateful for DELWP’s assistance removing the trees.

“Once the site has been cleared, the club will consider revegetation options for the impacted areas,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to getting the revegetation process under way later in the year and seeing the course’s landscape rejuvenate in coming months.”