Camperdown falls to Roosters

CAMPERDOWN’S Hampden league football top three hopes were dealt another blow with the Magpies going down to South Warrnambool on Saturday.

With perfect conditions greeting players, the game was a close and high scoring affair in the opening half, before the Roosters pulled away in the second to secure victory.

Both sides kicked three goals each in the first quarter, with Jack Williams, Eddie Lucas and Nick Bateman all hitting the scoreboard for Camperdown.

The start of the second term saw the lead change several times, before the Roosters opened up a handy margin prior to half-time.

South entered the main break 15 points in front, but kicked further ahead at the return of play in the third quarter, adding seven goals to three to set up a comfortable 39 point lead.

Both sides finished with four goals each in the final term, but it was South who had done enough earlier in the match, prevailing over the Magpies 20.8 (128) to 14.6 (90).

Brendan Richardson was named best on ground for his side in defence, along with Harry Hunkin, Jason Robinson and Jack Williams, while Eddie Lucas and Luke Mahony both played well up forward.

Lucas finished with four goals in his best senior performance this season, while Luke Mahony, Matthew Field and Bateman all kicked two goals each.

The loss has closed the gap between the Magpies and Roosters on the ladder to just four points, with four games remaining this season.

South boast a healthier percentage than Camperdown and will replace the Magpies in the top three if results fall their way.

The Magpies host ladder leaders Koroit this weekend, and will be looking to bounce back quickly after two consecutive defeats.

The reserves were outmatched by the Roosters in a 22.11 (143) to 2.1 (13) defeat.

South kept the Magpies to just one point in the second half while they kicked 12 goals to record a comfortable victory.

Charlie Brett, Dave Young, Xavier O’Connor, Devon Coates, Josh Bone and Dan Hickey were named the side’s best players.

Jacob Mahony kicked a goal in his return from injury, with the key forward playing a half as he builds his match fitness.

The under 18.5s were competitive in the opening three quarters before falling away in the last term of a 9.17 (71) to 5.5 (35) loss.

The Magpies trailed the league leaders by just five points with a quarter to play but failed to score in the final the term as South finished off strongly.

Josh Bone was best on ground, alongside Angus Gordon, Isaac Stephens, Isaac Fowler, Jordan Loader and Jack Helmore.

On Sunday, the home and away season came to an end for the under 14s and 16s in horrible conditions.

Sweeping rain and strong wind gusts made it difficult for the players, with both sides recording losses to South.

The under 16s were competitive early before South kicked away late to record an 8.17 (65) to 2.7 (19) victory.

Hayden Brett was best on ground and received support from the likes of Angus Gordon, Keiran Coburn, Connor O’Sullivan and Bailey McDonald.

The under 14s also faced stronger opposition and went down 9.16 (70) to 3.4 (22).

Isaac Baulch was named Camperdown’s best player alongside Will Mahony, Darcy Duynhoven, Ed Johnstone, Noah Sinnott and Patrick McGillivray.

In other club news, the junior presentation night will be held on August 10 at the Five Star Function Centre, while Camperdown’s football and netball sides will be wearing pink socks this weekend.

The socks will be worn as part of the club’s ‘Pink Sports Day’, which is an event run in conjunction with the Breast Cancer Network Australia to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer.