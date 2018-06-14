Street tweets

CAMPERDOWN locals woke up to a chirpy surprise Sunday morning after the town’s yarn bombers struck again.

Monique Pope and her daughter Sara Rollings were behind the colourful bombing, which saw 25 sets of plump birds placed on bench seats throughout Finlay Avenue.

In total, 100 birds were crocheted for the art installation, racking up just over 67 hours work and more than 5000 stitches.

“Judging from the feedback I’ve received, people are delighted with the birds,” Mrs Pope said.

“I’ve have had a couple of messages left on my answering machine thanking me for brightening up the street and social media is all over it.

“People are saying the birds are ‘cute’, ‘adorable’ and that they’ve brought a smile to their faces.

“That’s why I do it every year – I enjoy it and I love the response, the joy it brings to people’s lives.”

Now in its sixth year, Mrs Pope’s art installations coincide with International Yarn Bombing Day on June 11.

The first year saw the street’s bollards adorned with crocheted beanies, while the following year involved a major project at the civic square with colourful yarn covering chairs and light posts.

Year three saw yarn bombed pushbikes make an appearance, followed by 53 clusters of tiny ‘fairy’ mushrooms in year four and elm tree ‘wraps’ last year.

Mrs Pope said this year’s installation was a fitting tribute for her husband Alan Pope who died earlier this year.

“He had a lot of pigeons and was always out fussing over his birds,” she said.

“It’s just a nice way to remember him.”

Mrs Rollings said she played a minor role in the yarn bomb birds, having crocheted the twig perches to place them on.

“Mum and I spent some time sewing the birds on their perches Saturday and then got up early to put them in place on Sunday morning,” she said.

“It’s a great way to spread some happiness through the community.”