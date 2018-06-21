More work needed

SCAFFOLDING around Camperdown’s clock tower is likely to be in place longer than expected with additional works on the clock faces and roof required.

The 121 year-old landmark has been undergoing repairs since the start of May, but stalled recently when unforeseen works were found to be necessary.

Largely centring on the repair of the clock faces, the extra works recommended include:

• The replacement of the rendered moulds around the clock faces;

• Repairing or replacing the actual clock faces; and

• Cleaning the clock hands.

Other works also identified as necessary include:

• Extra copper cladding for the cone-shaped pinnacles;

• New cedar cladding for the mansard roof; and

• Fixing plywood on the roof.

Heritage Victoria representatives inspected the clock tower last week and referred council to a specialist metal conservator to determine the best way forward to carry out the repairs.

Corangamite Shire director of works and services Brooke Love said the contractor had stripped the copper roofing and found rot and signs where similar damage was repaired in 1955.

“The conservator’s inspection was carried out on Tuesday (June 19) and council will consider the recommendations and changes to funding at its next meeting on Tuesday, June 26,” she said.

“The original schedule will have to be extended and any cost adjustments will need to be approved by council.”

Ms Love said council had secured a $200,000 State Government allocation last September as part of the Living Heritage Grants Program to carry out the repairs.

“The original Heritage Victoria permit allows investigative works on the clock faces only and further advice from Heritage Victoria will be needed to determine how we proceed,” she said.

The matter is expected to be discussed in more detail at next week’s Ordinary Meeting of Council which will be held in the Killara Centre from 7pm on Tuesday.