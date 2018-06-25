Magpies succumb to Bloods

CAMPERDOWN suffered its second loss of the Hampden league football season, going down to Terang Mortlake on Saturday.

In front of a strong crowd celebrating Terang Mortlake’s 2002 merger, the Bloods stunned the Magpies with a five goal to one opening term before holding that margin as they posted an 11.9 (75) to 7.7 (49) victory.

HFNL Round 10 - Terang Mortlake vs Camperdown 054A1333 054A1317 054A1312 054A1301

The Magpies appeared sluggish throughout the game as the Bloods’ celebrations inspired the home side on the big expanses of Mortlake’s D.C. Farran Oval.

Camperdown had most of the play in the first five minutes of the match and kicked the game’s opening goal before the Bloods responded.

They kicked five unanswered goals, including two to Mark Clissold, to set up a 25 point quarter time lead.

Camperdown reduced the margin to 16 points at half-time after kicking three goals to two in the second quarter to give themselves every opportunity to contend in the second half.

The Magpies booted the first goal of the third quarter halfway through the term and had reduced the margin to as little as 10 points with only minutes left before three quarter time.

However a free kick to Jordie McKenzie which resulted in a goal, saw the Bloods push the lead back out to three goals as the siren sounded.

Shortly after the resumption of play Clissold kicked his fourth for the match to push the Bloods ahead by 24 points.

But the Magpies continued to challenge and kicked two goals to keep them in the contest, before a late soccer goal to McKenzie sealed victory for the Bloods as they went on to record a 26 point win.

Post game, Magpies coach Phil Carse was upbeat about the result and kept things positive, but lamented his side’s lack of energy both before and during the match.

His attention quickly turned this weekend’s round 11 encounter against Warrnambool, with Carse eager to see how his side responds to the defeat.

Will Rowbottom was named best on ground, with the ruckman again exerting his influence at the stoppages, while Mitch Danahay, Locky Bone, Riley Arnold, Carse and Matt Field also performed well.

Isaac Stephens was Camperdown’s best forward, slotting three goals for the day.

On the injury front, the Magpies lost Billy Arnold early in the first term due to a head injury; however the backman is expected to play this weekend.

Jesse Gallichan (hamstring) was a late withdrawal before the match and will be in contention for a return if he can train freely this week.

Camperdown lost their grip on second spot, falling to third but still sits 12 points clear of their nearest challenger on the ladder.

The reserves also suffered a disappointing loss as their recent run of good form came to an end, going down to the Bloods 13.12 (90) to 2.7 (19).

Luke Clarke was once again best on ground for the side with Wayne Loader, Dan Hickey, Eddie Lucas, Jeremy Lucas and Shane Morgan also named in the best.

The under 18.5s continued their recent purple patch of form, defeating Terang Mortlake 5.15 (45) to 4.5 (29).

A strong first half set up the result before the Bloods fought back in the third quarter as the Magpies held on to record their second triumph of the season.

Zavier Mungean (two goals), Zach Sinnott, Luke Ball, Leigh Ball, Sid Bradshaw and Isaac Fowler were the side’s best players.

The under 16s also recorded their second victory of the season, defeating the Bloods 8.13 (61) to 4.3 (27) on Sunday.

After an even first term, the Magpies seized control in the second half of the match.

Hamish Sinnott kicked four goals in a best on ground performance, while Josh Place, Angus Gordon, Archie Pollard, Dom Absalom and Bailey McDonald also played well.

And the under 14s were competitive early in their match before going down 11.7 (73) to 2.1 (13).

Noah Sinnott, Tom Baker, Tyler Stephens, Bailey McGillivray and Darcy Duynhoven were the Magpies’ best.