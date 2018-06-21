Magpies fall to league leaders

CAMPERDOWN’S open netball side was unable to sustain its first half effort during their round nine Hampden league clash with Cobden last Saturday.

The Magpies led by five goals at half-time but failed to capitalise on their momentum, as the Bombers surged ahead in the second half to record a 43-29 victory.

After opening the match with a 10-7 term, Camperdown increased its lead to 19-14 ahead at half-time.

But it was Cobden who took control of the match in the third term, outscoring the Magpies 14-4 to establish a five goal advantage of their own.

The final quarter also went the Bombers’ way, as the ladder leaders added 15 goals to Camperdown’s six to record a 13 goal victory.

Emma Wright was best on court in the defeat, alongside Chelsea Baker and Brooke Richardson.

This weekend, the Magpies have a good opportunity to bounce back against Terang Mortlake (10th), with Camperdown one of three teams all currently vying for fifth spot on the ladder.

Meanwhile, Camperdown split the results with the Bombers in the day’s six other matches.

Division one came close to victory, losing by the narrowest of margins to the Bombers.

Leah Sinnott, Olivia Henzen and Olivia Hickey were named Camperdown’s best in the 32-31 defeat.

The division two side was level with the Bombers heading into the last quarter but fell away to be beaten 27-21.

Sarah McInnes was best on court for the Magpies, alongside Sophie Swayn and Zali Searle.

In division three, the Bombers were too strong, defeating the Magpies 42-32.

Melanie Van den Eynde, Cally O’Shannassy and Molly Hedrick were Camperdown’s best.

The 17 and under side was too strong as they accounted for the Bombers, recording a 44-24 victory.

Chelsea Baker was the Magpies’ best player, along with Krystal Baker and Georgia Vick.

The 15 and under girls also recorded a win, beating Cobden 24-22.

Chloe Vick, Rosie Pickles and Tahli Kent played well for Camperdown.

And the 13 and under team also won by two goals, defeating the Bombers 32-30.

Eliza O’Neil, Mary Place and Ella Sadler were the best players.

On Sunday, the 16 and under side suffered a 21-4 loss to Port Fairy despite the best efforts of Katie Bosanquet, Sarah Delwig and Taylor Henry.

And the 14 and under team was too good for the Seagulls, registering a 21-9 win.

Lily Baker, Eliza Fleming and Georgia Walsh were the Magpies’ best.

This weekend sees the senior teams travel to Mortlake’s D.C. Farran Oval on Saturday to face the Bloods, while the junior sides will play Terang Mortlake at Leura Oval on Sunday.