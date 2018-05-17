Scoring woes for Magpie netballers

CAMPERDOWN suffered its second loss of the Hampden league open netball season, going down to South Warrnambool at the Leura Oval on Saturday.

In a low-scoring and defensive affair, the Roosters finished the stronger of the two sides to record a 37-29 victory.

Open coach Sharon Kenna said the first three quarters of the game were close, with both sides having their share of the lead.

However, she said her side had the opportunity to open up a sizeable margin midway through the third term but failed to do so.

That allowed South to respond late in the term, with the Roosters able to get the game back to level pegging with a quarter to play.

“We probably got a good run on in the first quarter and then they managed to peg it back,” Kenna said

“I made some changes and we had a fairly solid second quarter, I think we were either one up or it was a draw at half-time.

“We had a great third quarter, we got four or five ahead but we didn’t take advantage of that, we didn’t push ahead with our lead.”

With the game evenly poised at the final change, the last quarter came down to which side could maintain their effort for longer.

With both sides feeling the effects of fatigue due to the contested nature of the match, Kenna said her side was unable to finish the game strongly.

“I think the sustained effort was too much for us (in the last quarter),” she said.

“It was a really defensive game, it was quite low scoring.

“They played a really great last quarter, they had more intensity and ran over the top of us and won by eight.”

Kenna said she had watched South Warrnambool twice this season in the lead-up to the match and knew the Roosters would be a hard contest.

She said her players had said moving the ball up court was difficult, with South employing a strong defensive focus.

“The two games they lost to Cobden and Koroit, they only lost both games by a couple of goals, so I knew they were going to be tough opposition,” she said.

“We had to fight the whole time to bring it into attack.”

Chelsea Baker was best on court for Camperdown, with Amy Morssinkhoff and goal keeper Emma Wright also performing strongly.

Morssinkhoff (19 goals) and Krystal Baker (10) were prominent in the goal circle but Kenna said her side was still trying “to find the right combination in attack” after losing two “really good goalies” in the off-season.

The loss leaves Camperdown with a 3-2 record in fifth position at the interleague bye, with their next match against Koroit on May 26.

Kenna said her players would focus on their ball movement into attack, with an emphasis on quick play and opening up space on court ahead of the match with the reigning premier.

She said it was hard to know what Koroit’s line-up would be due to injuries and other commitments but said the focus needed to be on her side.

“We’ve got a tough one coming up,” Kenna said.

“You’re never sure who will play for them, but we can’t concentrate on that.

“We can only concentrate on our consistency and playing four quarters.”

In the other results, division one (36-17) and 13 and under (40-20) were the only netball sides to record victories.

The division two (32-26), division three (41-17) 17 and under (33-32), 15 and under (38-12), 16 and under (72-7) and 14 and under (34-10) teams were all defeated.