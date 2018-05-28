Cuppas delight

STEAMING cuppas and lively chatter marked this year’s Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea with Camperdown events adding $3550 to the national fundraising total.

Camperdown Elders saw a steady stream of supporters through the door last Thursday, with plenty of tempting treats, door prizes and raffles to keep people entertained.

Organiser Andrea Hughes said a long list of local businesses had donated goods for the raffles, while a number of individuals helped out with plates of food.

“It was a really wonderful atmosphere with people catching up with one another and sharing a laugh or two,” she said.

“Just about everyone has been touched by cancer at some stage, be it themselves, a family member or friend, and the morning tea is a nice way to come together in a united effort to help find a cure.”

Ms Hughes said this year’s event raised about $3000, the largest amount yet, and thanked everyone involved for their support.

Camperdown’s David Newman Adult Day Centre also hosted a morning tea, which included fun games and lucky draws.

Event co-ordinator Angela Kemp said a pink theme prevailed for the day, with attendees asked to dress in the colour.

“Our clients also spent time in the lead-up to the event making the pink coloured table centrepieces, which added to the atmosphere,” she said.

“We had a lovely day with great support from the wider community and raised about $550.”