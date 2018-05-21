Celebrating all things Scottish

A NEW format for Camperdown’s Robert Burns Scottish Festival proved a success with strong attendances recorded at a number of events, according to the organising committee.

Committee chair and Corangamite Shire councillor Ruth Gstrein said event partnerships with a number of local businesses and organisations were “particularly worthwhile”.

“The festival’s opening events at two local cafes on Friday night were sell-outs,” she said.

“The Snout in the Trough where Jamie MGeechan, or Little Fire as he is also known, and the gathering at Shirley Maria’s with Luke Plumb, Kate Burke and Peter Daffy had great atmospheres.

“A Saturday night performance by Celtic sensation Claymore at the footy club on Saturday night was also successful.”

Robert Burns Scottish Festival 2018

Cr Gstrein said having “quality performers” paid off.

“Jamie McGeechan came all the way from Scotland. He’s a terrific artist with a beautiful voice and is quite an aficionado of Burns himself, so he was very well received,” she said.

“Claymore is also very popular and attracted a good number of locals as well as visitors.”

The festival’s lecture series was also hailed a success, with topics such as the Scottish drinking culture during the times of Burns, the naming of Camperdown and the influence of Scottish immigrants on the Western District.

The launch of the Camperdown and District Historical Society’s latest book, ‘Scotland to Australia Felix’, was also well attended.

However, Cr Gstrein said the annual Dinner Stalkers Dinner and the family ceilidh (dance) did experience a drop in numbers compared to previous years.

“We’ll certainly be holding a debrief to discuss what worked and what didn’t and what we could do differently if we do continue with the festival,” she said.

“I think the festival did receive enough media coverage to raise people’s awareness about Camperdown’s Robert Burns statue and the Scottish influence locally.

“When you look at the history of this district and the Scots involvement, it is something worth celebrating; it’s just how we go about it in the future that we need to weigh up.

“Whether or not the festival brings many people into the town is hard to gauge – it almost certainly does over the course of a year with people coming here to view the statue.”

The weekend also included a Sunday market, whisky tasting, story time sessions at the library, a golf day and piping and highland dancing competitions.

“There was a really lovely atmosphere around the town,” Cr Gstrein said.

“Someone made the comment that if you weren’t wearing a tartan scarf you felt like your were out of it.”