Bridge beams arrive

A NEW bridge on Castle Carey Road has begun to take shape, after concrete beams arrived at the site last week.

Corangamite Shire Council manager of assets and planning John Kelly said works were still continuing to put the final four beams into place.

“The contractor for the works, Decmil, (has constructed) a foundation pad for the crane in preparation for the lifting in to position of the remaining four beams,” he said.

Mr Kelly said construction would likely slow down due to the wet and cold weather.

“With the beams installed, construction of the remainder of the bridge will be able to continue through the winter period,” he said.

“Construction of the road approaches to the bridge has ceased for the time being and will recommence in the warmer months later in the year.

“Works are on track to finish by the scheduled completion date of March 2019.”

The 12 joists would act as the main structure of the bridge.

Decmil workers temporarily stopped traffic along Castle Carey Road and sporadically let drivers through while the trucks delivered the beams.

Work on the $5.2 million project began last November, thanks to a $2.6 million commitment from the Federal Government through its Bridges Renewal program, $1.6 million from Corangamite Shire and $1 million from the State Government.

The new two-lane concrete bridge would measure about 67 metres long and nine metres high.

The infrastructure would also be two metres higher than the existing single-lane wooden bridge, which had fallen into disrepair over recent years due to flooding events and general wear.

Once the bridge was completed, travel distances for B-double and Higher Mass Limit vehicles would drop 17.5 kilometres, as truck drivers would bypass Noorat on their way between Camperdown and Mortlake.