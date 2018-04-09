Rolling up for fire relief

RUMBLING tummies proved to be a windfall for BlazeAid last week, after Camperdown’s Snout in the Trough cafe staged a breakfast fundraiser.

Cafe owners Justine Jones and Jarrod Bell served up more than 200 of their signature egg and bacon rolls to raise $2760 for the fire recovery group.

“We set up outside the shop front and people were lining up for the burgers – it was absolutely great,” Ms Jones said.

“It was a terrific atmosphere.

“Some people didn’t even have burgers. They were walking past and just wanting to make a donation – one couple from Queensland who had volunteered with BlazeAid in the past, gave $100 and kept going on their way.”

Thanks to the generosity of the cafe’s suppliers – Natures Cargo, Kooler Dairy, La Madre Bakery and Cartel Roasters – 100 per cent of the money raised went to the BlazeAid fundraiser.

Ramped up with relish, spinach, hash browns and buttermilk buns, the egg and bacon rolls proved to be a winning combination.

BlazeAid Cobden co-ordinator Chris Male said the donation was typical of the support the district had given the group.

“The support we’ve received from this area has been extraordinary, really overwhelming,” she said.

“Having those extra funds means we can do more and do it quicker, which all helps to get farmers moving forward quicker.

“I really want people to know how incredibly grateful we are for the support.

“People are finding all sorts of different ways to help, just like Justine and Jarrod here at the cafe, and that’s wonderful.”