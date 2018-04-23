Lessons of solidarity

MEMBER for Wannon Dan Tehan was in Camperdown on Thursday as part of the mobile office initiative.

He visited Camperdown College to talk to students about resilience before stationing himself at the Camperdown Post Office to chat with local residents.

“I went to the primary school and spoke to the year three and four class about resilience,” Mr Tehan said.

“They were keen to know about my job and how you work through issues.

“I spent an hour with them, it was very engaging.”

He said the time spent at the post office was an “important way” for him to meet with the community.

Mr Tehan said a number of issues and topics were discussed with him but indicated the general feeling around Camperdown was “positive”.

“There’s obviously some ongoing issues with regard to the fires and ensuring we’re providing support to those affected,” he said

“(But) generally, it’s been about how the community is travelling.”

Mr Tehan also visited Terang later in the day to discuss a proposed upgrade to the Terang Harness Club’s facilities.