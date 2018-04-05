Golfers make welcome return

CAMPERDOWN golf course reopened on Wednesday after being closed for three weeks following the St Patrick’s Day fires.

Currently, only the first six holes and bottom nine are playable, with the seventh, eighth and ninth holes out of action indefinitely.

Greenskeeper Darren Fox plus an army of volunteers have worked tirelessly to restore the course to a playable condition after the blaze burnt part of the course, and the severe winds dropped tree limbs.

The ladies competition was the first to recommence, with the Thursday night chicken run and Saturday competition also resuming this week.

Ladies played a stroke event for their monthly medal and second round of the silver spoon.

With three fire damaged holes out of play, a temporary composite course was organised and proved to be very successful.

A grade winner and medallist for April was Maree Finlay with an excellent score of 86 (22) 64 nett.

Runner-up Mandy Dalton blitzed the course off the stick with an outstanding 82 (16) 66 nett.

In B grade, Chris Farmer was the winner with 95 (25) 70 nett ahead of runner-up Helen Dyson 101 (31) 72 nett.

Helen also won the putting with 29 putts.

Robyn Couch was nearest the pin on the 2nd hole, Maree Finlay was closest on both the 9th and 15th greens, Chris Farmer claimed the 17th and Donna Conheady had the best second shot to the par four 16th.

Balls down the line were for scores up to 73 nett: Maree Finlay, Mandy Dalton, Sue Pollock, Chris Farmer, Helen Dyson and Deb Narik.

The first round of W.D.G.A. women’s pennant will be played next Monday.

Camperdown’s division one handicap team have a 10am start at Port Fairy, division three handicap will travel to Heywood for a 9.30am commencement and the division four handicap team will tee-off at Warrnambool from 10am.

Next Wednesday’s event is stableford incorporating first round matches in the Judy Webber Pairs Knockout, Helen Dyson is on duty.