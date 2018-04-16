Five Star is number one

FIVE Star Stockfeeds owner Colin Symes and his son Rohan have been announced as the Camperdown Football Netball Club’s number one and two ticket holders for season 2018.

Club president Kevin Russell made the announcement at the club’s Thursday night dinner ahead of round one, presenting Symes with a framed certificate and membership passes.

Camperdown has recently made it a tradition to recognise people who have supported or made significant contributions to the club as its number one and two ticket holders.

Up until 2013, ex-jockey Neville Wilson and his wife Carol held the honour for many years, first starting in the early 90s.

Ahead of the 2014 season, Bob and Dawn Case became the club’s recipients, with the new beneficiaries spending a year as the club’s most valuable members.

Kevin and Vicki Gleeson (2015), Tony and Julie Molan (2016) and Trevor and Gail Lee (2017) have all since enjoyed a year as the club’s top two ticket holders.

Symes and his business came to Camperdown 12 years ago and have enjoyed a 12 year partnership with the club.

Five Star Stockfeeds became a major sponsor at the time of its arrival in town and has continued its association with the club to the present season.

In 2010, Five Star purchased the naming rights to the club’s newly built function centre and continues to hold those rights today.