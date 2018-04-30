Camperdown flying high

CAMPERDOWN remains unbeaten through three rounds of Hampden league football after a 17-point triumph over North Warrnambool at Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval.

The winless Eagles took the fight up to the Magpies early, before the home side was able to break the game open with the aid of the breeze in the second term.

Leading by 15 points at the main break, Camperdown then held the Eagles goalless during a decisive third term to open a match-winning advantage by the final change.

Against the breeze, North Warrnambool worked its way back into the contest, posting five majors to finish the match the better of the two teams.

However the Magpies had done enough early to claim the four points, victorious 11.12 (78) to 9.7 (61), moving to 3-0 alongside three other clubs.

Camperdown enjoyed the luxury of nine individual goal kickers, however none were more impressive than Matthew Field’s third quarter effort, with a superb dribble goal on the run from the pocket.

Two goals each from livewire small Locky Bone and tall target Nick Bateman, and singles from Cam Spence, Jason Robinson, Josh Bone, coach Phil Carse and Isaac Stephens capped off a solid day at the office for the Magpies.

Mitch Danahay was named as Camperdown’s best performer, with Locky Bone, Luke O’Neil, Spence, Field and Robinson also proving invaluable.

After three rounds of football there is a log-jam forming at the top of the ladder, with Koroit, Port Fairy, Camperdown and Portland all undefeated.

Amazingly, all four teams will have the chance to keep that record intact next weekend.

Camperdown travels to Hamilton to play the winless Kangaroos under lights, Port Fairy will visit Bushfield Recreation Reserve for a clash with the Eagles, top of the table Koroit makes the trek to Cobden, while Portland faces arguably its toughest test so far this season as they take on South Warrnambool at Friendly Societies Park.

HFNL Round 3 - Camperdown vs North Warrnambool

Camperdown’s reserves finished 13 points short of chalking up their first win of the season against North Warrnambool on Saturday.

Both sides booted four goals each in a high-scoring first quarter, before the visitors opened up an 18-point half-time advantage.

The Magpies wrested back momentum during an impressive third term which saw them outscore North Warrnambool five goals to one.

Holding a seven-point lead with a quarter to play, Camperdown was unable to hold off the fast finishing Eagles, who went on to win 13.7 (85) to 11.6 (72).

Grant Place and Tom Place led the Magpies’ up forward with three goals apiece, with Ben Reid contributing two and singles from Harry Hunkin, Xavier O’Connor and Eddie Lucas.

Shane Morgan, Daniel Hickey and Jeremy Lucas were also recognised for their work around the ground.

The Magpies endured another near miss in the under 18.5 clash, as they continue to chase their first victory of the year.

North Warrnambool opened with a three goals to one first term before holding an 11-point half-time lead.

Camperdown responded with a four goals to one third term and led by eight points with a quarter to play.

However it was the Eagles who were able to grind out the victory to record their first points of the season with a 7.9 (51) to 7.7 (49) result.

Mitch Gristede and Henry Hocking booted two goals each for the home side, with Dominic Cunningham, Louis Johnston and Zavier Mungean slotting one apiece.

Toby Kent was named best on ground for the Magpies, ably assisted by Sid Bradshaw, Leigh Ball, Luke Ball and Jacob Fowler.