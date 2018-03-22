The rebuild begins

AFTER being forced to flee across their paddocks during last Saturday night’s fire storm, the Sadler family were counting their blessings.

One of four Sadler families living on Sadlers Road, which runs up between Camperdown’s twin lakes, Fred and Andrea Sadler said the fire front was at their doorstep within minutes.

“I never usually check the fire app’ warnings, but my phone just happened to be right next to me while I was watching telly when it went off on Saturday night,” Andrea said.

“Fred wasn’t that worried and went outside to have a look. When he came back in he said to get our stuff together and get ready to leave – it was moving that quick.”

The family moved their sprinkler system to the front of the house, turned the generator on and put the water cart on the ute.

The fire front rushed up the hill leading towards the lakes, jumped Sadlers Road and then split in two near the couple’s house.

“It got to our driveway so quickly, and then we knew we weren’t going to get out that way,” Mrs Sadler said.

“We cut the back fence and drove out through the paddocks, cutting fence after fence until we got to Cross Forest Road.

“It was so disorienting though – the smoke, ashes and darkness – we didn’t really know where we were until our neighbour, Stewart Bevan found us.

“It was sheer panic.”

The family waited for the fire to go through, convinced their home would be lost in the inferno.

“When we looked back, there was just a huge wall of flames, you couldn’t even see our house,” Mrs Sadler said.

“It was heartbreaking – we didn’t know what we were going back to.”

After the fire front passed the Sadlers returned to find their house still standing, while neighbours across the road were not so fortunate.

“We spent the whole night mopping up, and the next night because embers from a hedge of cypress trees on our property kept starting spot fires,” Mrs Sadler said.

“Those spot fires would have got us if the firies weren’t there – they were incredible, I can’t praise them enough, they were checking on us all night long.

“At one stage the dog kennel next to our decking was alight, but the firies pulled that away and a pile of posts next to our shed caught alight and they were able to stop that.

“The following night, the wind pick up again and embers from the cypress caught our horse shed on fire, but we got that out too.”

Only small strips of the family’s 54 acre property were left untouched, with about four kilometres of boundary fences and all internal fences completely destroyed.

“We’re lucky, lucky, lucky – we’ve got nothing to complain about,” Mrs Sadler said.

“The firies were heroes. Sometimes it seems that term gets flung around loosely, but they really are.

“We’re all still here and that’s what matters.”

The family is now busy ‘tacking’ up boundary fences for the short-term and have been overwhelmed with community support.

“We really want to thank everyone who has rang to check on us, offered support and Ben Gaut and Leighton Stace who volunteered help and are knocking down cypress trees for us,” Mrs Sadler said.