Need for Feed answered

CAMPERDOWN locals cheered and clapped as about 40 B-doubles, semi-trailers and smaller trailers loaded with hay for burnt-out farmers passed through the town on Saturday.

Everything from fresh cut large round bales to small squares were loaded onto the vehicles as part of the Need for Feed Disaster Relief project, which is a Lions Club initiative.

Transport operators from as far away as Gippsland joined with others from northern and central Victoria to donate their trucks and time to deliver donated fodder.

The transport operators met at the Camperdown saleyards where they formed a convoy to deliver their loads to BlazeAid’s Terang camp.

The Need for Feed was quick to react to the south west fires, having already delivered a number of truckloads of hay since the Monday immediately after the St Patrick’s Day fires.

Saturday’s load was the result of a concerted hay drive, with a second convoy now being organised for delivery before Anzac Day.

Part-time Invermay hay contractor Johnathon Clarke joined the convoy with 1700 small square bales loaded on a number of trailers.

“One of the farmers in my district had too much feed so he gave me a couple of paddocks to harvest last November,” he said.

“We cut it and baled it and it’s been in storage ever since, so we decided to pass it on to someone who actually needs it.”

Rob and Karen Koning who operate a transport company in Rainbow said they saw the value of ‘hay runs’ after taking part in one from Burrumbuttock in New South Wales to drought affected areas in Queensland two years ago.

“I’ve picked this load up from a Hopetoun farmer – it’s a whole B-double load of 48 large squares, which is awesome,” Mr Koning said.

“This is Aussies helping Aussies.

“There are so many stories of people in need and this hay definitely helps make a difference.

“Who knows, down the track we might need this kind of help ourselves.”

Mr Koning said a company he contracted for, Kevin Englefield Wine Grape Services, had also donated three B-double loads of fodder.

“They’ve already been delivered to Terang and they’ve turned around back to Harrow to pick up three more,” he said.

Lara local Damian Liddell arrived with a tandem trailer loaded with donated water bottles, dog food and ladies pamper hampers donated to the Need for Feed initiative, which were dropped at BlazeAid’s Terang camp for distribution.

“I just wanted to help and the Need for Feed had these items to transport, so I was happy to do it,” he said.